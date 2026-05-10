Kerry lay down marker for a Munster final showdown with Waterford

Kerry 1-16

Cork 0-8

Waterford 0-12

Tipperary 0-8

KERRY PRODUCED A sensational second-half performance to outscore Cork by 1-9 to 0-2 points and book their place in the TG4 Munster senior football championship final.

Waterford await after their hard-fought victory over Tipperary.

Kerry’s triumph was a stunning curtain-raiser to the men’s showpiece at a sun-soaked Fitzgerald Stadium.

Siofra O’Shea struck 1-3 and Niamh Ní Chonchúir 0-3 as they put a shell-shocked Cork outfit to the sword.

Kerry played with a strong breeze in the first half and threatened early when a lightning move involving Ní Chonchúir and O’Shea saw Caoimhe Redmond produce a great save from Leah McMahon, although the corner forward did follow up with a good point.

It was then Cork’s turn to slice open the Kerry defence and Mary Ellen Bolger got down smartly to save from Rachel Leahy, although Emma Cleary did follow up to score the first of her two first-half points.

Kerry popped two over on the trot through Niamh Carmody and Jadyn Lucey. Katie Quirke replied for Cork, but Ní Chonchúir did the same for Kerry at the other end with a monster effort in the 15th minute.

Cork took over and started running at Kerry. Points followed from Emma Cleary and two Quirke frees, although McMahon did force Richmond into her second good save in the 23rd minute.

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Kerry rose again and with the wind strengthening hassled and harried Cork for all their worth, scoring the final three points of the half. Lucey with her second, and Kerry’s first in 14 minutes, was followed by Ní Chonchúir and an Anna Galvin punch over to see the hosts take a 0-7 to 0-6 lead at half-time.

The elements made no difference to the home side as they tagged on the first five points of the second half through the brilliant Ní Chonchúir, Emma Costello, and two O’Shea punch overs. Substitute Danielle O’Leary added her side’s eighth on the trot.

Kerry’s goal came in the 46th minute when O’Shea sliced through the Cork defence before confidently burying the ball to the net. Aishling O’Connell, O’Leary, O’Shea from a free, and McMahon raised further white flags before Cork finally troubled the scoreboard operator with two Quirke frees in the 57th minute.

It was all mere consolation though as Kerry strolled home to victory.

The contest was tighter between Waterford and Tipperary at Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field.

Waterford played with a strong wind at their backs in the first half and led 0-5 to 0-3 at the break.

The winners, who played without team captain Emma Murray who has moved to play with Geelong in this season’s AFWL, opened the scoring with a brace of Kellyann Hogan frees.

The loss of Murray will be a big blow to Waterford, as will the impending departure of Kellyann Hogan. The Déise already showed they would be a match for most in the Lild National League where they finished third for the second year in a row.

The visitors responded with a brace of similar scores from Kirsty Crotty Ryan, but Waterford were back in front midway through the opening half when Hogan kicked a point and followed up with a free.

Brid McMaugh extended the Waterford lead with a good score from play, but Tipperary put themselves in a healthy position going into the second half when the lively Lauren Cunningham pointed from play in added time to leave two between the sides.

Lauren Cunningham and Lauren McGregor swapped scores after the restart, before Ryan levelled matters when she put over a free from the edge of the out semi-circle.

McGregor, Eve Power, Clare Walsh, Hogan and Ruby Browne all added points for the home side to put them five in front.

Ana-Rose Kennedy pulled a point back for Tipperary in added time and the same player drew and excellent save by Katelyn Gardner who tipped the ball round the post for a 45.

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea 1-3 (1f), N Ní Chonchúir 0-3, J Lucey, D O’Leary, L McMahon 0-2 each, A Galvin, N Carmody, E Costello, A O’Connell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: K Quirke 0-5 (4f), E Cleary 0-2, R Corkery 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: K Hogan 0-5 (4f), L McGregor 0-2, B McMaugh, E Power, C Walsh, R Browne, K Murray 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: K Crotty Ryan 0-4 (2f 1 tpf), L Cunningham 0-2, Aoibhe O’Shea, A-R Kennedy 0-1 each.