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Daizen Maeda delivered a memorable Celtic Park goal. Alamy Stock Photo
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Maeda overhead kick magic as Celtic close gap on leaders with Rangers win

Hoops hunt down Hearts after Maeda brace sinks Gers.
2.08pm, 10 May 2026
4

Celtic 3

Rangers 1

A RESURGENT DAIZEN Maeda delivered a memorable Celtic Park goal as the champions cut the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts to one point with a 3-1 comeback win over Rangers.

Maeda looped an overhead kick into the top corner to net his second goal in four minutes and his sixth in four games. The Japan attacker had fired Celtic ahead with a first-time finish in the 53rd minute to complete a comeback.

Mikey Moore had given Rangers the lead in the ninth minute before Yang Hyun-jun levelled in controversial circumstances midway through the first half.

The opening half had been end to end but Celtic proved too strong for Rangers in the early stages of the second half and stood firm as the visitors pushed to get back into the game.

The result, coupled with Hearts’ draw at Motherwell on Saturday night, leaves Celtic knowing that even a point at Fir Park will ensure they have the chance to beat Hearts to the title when the two teams meet next Sunday.

Hearts’ goal difference advantage is now down to three although that can only come into play if Celtic draw at Fir Park and the leaders lose at home to Falkirk.

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