David Clifford fires 1-6 as Kerry come good to defeat Cork in Munster final

Kerry 1-23 (1-2-19)

Cork 1-15 (1-3-9)

DAVID CLIFFORD FIRED 1-6 as Kerry claimed their latest Munster senior football title at the expense of Cork.

Kerry trailed by three points at the break but turned the game in the second half after a stunning solo goal from Clifford and key scoring contributions off the bench, exemplified by Tony Brosnan firing five points.

Cork departed at the break with a 0-13 to 0-10 advantage. Steven Sherlock nailed a ’45 and Mark Cronin clipped over one from play, points that rounded off the first-half scoring tale. Those were strikes Cork needed after being backed by the wind in the opening period. They started excellently, racking up eight points by the 11th minute with a trio of two-pointers from play at the centre of that burst – Brian O’Driscoll, Mark Cronin, and Sean McDonnell all on target.

That left Cork ahead 0-8 to 0-3 but they slipped noticeably for a middle chunk of the first half, Kerry wrestling back control with Keith Evans and Diarmuid O’Connor dominant characters in the flow of the game. Armin Heinrich got forward for a brace of points and David Clifford’s danger was advertised by the three points he fired over in the first fifteen minutes alone.

Kerry's David Clifford and Cork's Daniel O'Mahony. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Both sides were left to regret failure to find the net. Clifford’s shot under pressure was smothered by Patrick Doyle in the 18th minute, more frustratingly for Kerry was Heinrich blasting over on the half hour mark. They had robbed Sean Meehan of possession as he emerged from defence and created a three v one overlap, Cork left relieved at not having conceded a goal.

Cork almost broke to raise a green flag on the cusp of the interval, Ruairi Deane and Chris Óg Jones dovetailing to prise open a gap in the Kerry defence. It was Jones who unleashed the shot and the covering Micheál Burns stuck out a boot to divert the ball out for a ’45, which Sherlock converted.

Kerry's Tomas Kennedy and Cork's Tommy Walsh. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 1-6 (1 2pt play, 0-1 free), Tony Brosnan 0-5 (1 2pt play), Keith Evans 0-2, Tomás Kennedy 0-2 (0-2 frees), Armin Heinrich 0-2, Mike Breen 0-1, Micheál Burns 0-1, Paudie Clifford 0-1, Killian Spillane 0-1, Gavin White 0-1, Dylan Geaney 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Mark Cronin 0-5 (1 2pt play, 0-1 free), Brian O’Driscoll 1-2 (1 2pt play), Chris Óg Jones 0-2, Steven Sherlock 0-2 (0-1 sideline, 0-1 ’45), Seán McDonnell 0-2 (1 2pt play), Colm O’Callaghan 0-1, David Buckley 0-1.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

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5. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

8. Mark O’Shea (Dr. Crokes), 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 23. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys), 15. Keith Evans (Keel)

Subs

21. Gavin White (Dr Crokes) for Casey (26- temp)

4. Casey for White (35)

21. White for Heinrich (half-time)

17. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) for Paudie Clifford (half-time)

19. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) for Kennedy (54)

22. Dylan Geaney (Dingle) for O’Brien (55)

20. Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets) for Breen (temp) (60)

18. Cillian Trant (St Senan’s) for Burns (62)

6. Breen for Morley (65)

Cork

1. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 4. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)

5. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline), 2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 7. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

11. Seán McDonnell (Mallow), 10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 12. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), 15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), 14. Chris Óg Jones (Uíbh Laoire)

Subs

25. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for Deane (48)

17. Seán Brady (Ballygarvan) for Meehan (48)

23. David Buckley (Newcestown) for Paul Walsh (59)

21. Sean Walsh (Mitchelstown) for McDonnell (63)

18. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) for Brady (65)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

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