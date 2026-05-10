Five-goal London hammer Waterford as Tipperary stun Sligo in Tailteann Cup

Results – Tailteann Cup

Sligo 1-12 Tipperary 0-17

Carlow 2-26 Antrim 6-17

Laois 1-23 Wicklow 0-19

Waterford 0-10 London 5-12

Fermanagh 1-24 Longford 2-17

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LONDON FIRED FIVE goals past Waterford as they stormed to a 17-point win in their Tailteann Cup opener in Dungarvan.

While this was a landmark day for London, it was another chastening one for Waterford, who are now 14 months and 14 competitive games without a win.

The Exiles hit them for four goals in the first half at Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field: home goalkeeper Paudie Hunt fumbled a Joe McGill attempt which dropped short early doors, with Shay Rafter, James Davis and David Gouldson following suit in raising green flags.

The misery continued for the Déise in the second period, with Finbarr Crowley adding London’s fifth major.

There was another eye-catching result at Markievicz Park where Tipperary stunned Sligo with a two-point win.

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The Premier county laid the platform in the first half, which they finished with a 0-11 to 1-4 lead.

Four two-pointers – two of them from Sean O’Connor, who finished with 0-6 overall – had Tipp 0-11 to 0-4 up at the half-hour mark, before Lee Deignan pulled a goal back for Sligo.

The Yeatsmen rallied with a pair of two-pointers from substitute Pat Spillane bringing them within touching distance late on, but Niall Murphy couldn’t force extra-time as his last-gasp two-point free attempt dropped short.

Additional periods were required at Netwatch Cullen Park, where six-goal Antrim edged Carlow in an epic encounter.

Benen Kelly landed the final blow deep in extra-time as the Saffron won by three points, 6-17 to 2-26. Ronan Boyle (two), Eoghan McCabe, Pat Shivers and Ryan McQuillan scored their other goals.

Antrim captain Eoghan McCabe. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Antrim were 2-10 to 0-7 up at half time, and after shipping another major on the restart, Carlow hit back. Goals from Padhraig Bolger and Lee Walker (penalty) were key in a rollercoaster second half which they ended deadlocked.

The old cliché of goals win games rung true in extra-time as McQuillan and Kelly struck in either half to break Carlow hearts.

Laois had too much for Wicklow in Portaoise, with Evan O’Carroll the star turn in a seven-point victory.

O’Carroll signed for 1-6, his first-half goal helping them into a 1-15 to 0-6 interval lead.

Wicklow fought back in the second half, with two-point frees from goalkeeper Mark Jackson giving them hope, but Laois kept ticking over with the groundwork laid.

And Fermanagh overcame Longford thanks to a late surge at Enniskillen’s Brewster Park.

The sides were level at 1-2 apiece after 10 minutes after Oisin O’Toole and Conor Love exchanged goals. Longford led by the minimum at half-time, 1-10 to 1-9, and Dylan Farrell’s 46th-minute goal maintained that margin, 2-12 to 1-14.

But the Erne men hit the front and pulled away in the final quarter to triumph by four, 1-24 to 2-17.

Love (1-2) and Darragh McGurn (0-4) led the scoring charge, while Ultan Kelm made his first Fermanagh appearance of 2026.

The Tailteann Cup the Round 2A and 2B draws take place tomorrow.

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