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Tipperary's Robert Doyle and Clare's Tony Kelly. Natasha Barton/INPHO
Plan Ahead

6 GAA senior games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's schedule

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
10.43am, 12 May 2026

Tuesday 12 May

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football semi-finals

  • Dublin v Meath, Parnell Park, 7.30pm
  • Louth v Kildare, Hunterstown Rovers GFC, 7.30pm

*****

Wednesday 13 May

Fulfil U20 hurling championship

Munster final

  • Tipperary v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 7.35pm – TG4.

Leinster semi-finals

  • Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Wexford v Galway, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals

  • Kerry v Roscommon, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Kildare v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

U20B semi-final

  • Down v Wexford, Abbottstown, 8pm.

*****

Friday 15 May

Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling final

  • Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

*****

Saturday 16 May

Munster senior hurling championship

Round 4

  • Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm - GAA+.

Leinster senior hurling championship

Round 4

  • Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 4.30pm - GAA+.
  • Offaly v Wexford, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6pm.
  • Kilkenny v Kildare, UPMC Nowlan Park, 6pm.

Tailteann Cup

  • Down v Leitrim, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm - GAA+.

Joe McDonagh Cup

  • Carlow v London, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm.
  • Antrim v Westmeath, Corrigan Park, 5pm.
  • Laois v Down, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 5pm.

Christy Ring Cup

  • Derry v Kerry, Find Insurance Celtic Park, 1.30pm.
  • Donegal v Meath, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 1.30pm.
  • Wicklow v Roscommon, Aughrim, 1.30pm.

Lory Meagher Cup

  • Lancashire v Warwickshire, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2pm.
  • Leitrim v Cavan, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm.
  • Longford v Monaghan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

  • Louth v Mayo, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, 1.15pm.
  • Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park, 1.15pm.
  • Tyrone v Armagh, Garvaghey, 1.15pm.

Electric Ireland Ulster minor football quarter-finals

  • Armagh v Cavan, Crossmaglen, 12pm.
  • Donegal v Monaghan, Donegal GAA Centre, 12pm.

*****

Sunday 17 May

Leinster senior football final

  • Dublin v Westmeath, Croke Park, 2pm – RTÉ 2.

Ulster senior football final

  • Armagh v Monaghan, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4.15pm - RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

Munster senior hurling championship

Round 4

  • Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3pm – GAA+.

*****

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