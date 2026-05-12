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6 GAA senior games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's schedule
Tuesday 12 May
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football semi-finals
*****
Wednesday 13 May
Fulfil U20 hurling championship
Munster final
Leinster semi-finals
Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals
U20B semi-final
*****
Friday 15 May
Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling final
*****
Saturday 16 May
Munster senior hurling championship
Round 4
Leinster senior hurling championship
Round 4
Tailteann Cup
Joe McDonagh Cup
Christy Ring Cup
Lory Meagher Cup
Nickey Rackard Cup
Electric Ireland Ulster minor football quarter-finals
*****
Sunday 17 May
Leinster senior football final
Ulster senior football final
Munster senior hurling championship
Round 4
*****
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GAA Leinster Munster Plan Ahead Ulster