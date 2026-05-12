Aileen Gilroy calls time on AFLW career - 'She's made a lasting impression'

IRISH STAR AILEEN Gilroy has announced her retirement from the Australian Women’s Football League (AFLW).

Gilroy calls time on an impressive seven-year career Down Under, during which she played 70 games for Hawthorn and, previously, North Melbourne.

Hawthorn confirmed the news this morning after the 33-year-old told her teammates in an emotional video from Ireland.

Always part of Hawthorn history, we'll miss you Gilly 🤎



Aileen Gilroy has announced her retirement.



FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/JaBE1XKtjV pic.twitter.com/AelrIuNlPu — Hawthorn FC AFLW (@hawthornaflw) May 12, 2026

Gilroy joined North Melbourne as a rookie in 2020, having starred with her native Mayo on the inter-county football stage. She quickly established herself as a teak-tough defender in Australia, making 28 appearances for the Kangaroos.

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The Killala woman signed for Hawthorn ahead of their inaugural season in 2022, and went on to clock up 42 games as her AFLW career went to new heights with a positional change.

Gilroy made a seamless switch into the forwards, where she kicked 23 goals and earned an All-Australian selection after a standout 2024 season.

She now bids farewell to the oval ball in Oz, though is now representing the Wexford ladies footballers. The 2017 All-Star made her Yellowbellies debut in Division 2 of the league in February, having transferred to Adamstown, where she lives with her partner.

A multi-talented sports star, Gilroy played soccer for Ireland at U17 and U19 level, featuring at the 2010 U17 World Cup alongside Denise O’Sullivan, Grace Moloney and Megan Campbell.

“Aileen will always be an inaugural Hawk and our first ever Irish AFLW signing, she’s made a lasting impression on our programme and our club,” said Hawthorn general manager of AFLW Keegan Brooksby.

“Known for her ferocity and determination on field, she became a difficult match up for defenders with a powerful right-boot and her ability to impact a game in big moments.

“Aileen has always shown great heart and character off (the) field as well.

“We thank Aileen for her contribution to Hawthorn, and on behalf of everyone at the club I’d like to wish her and her fiancé Peter all the very best for the next chapter.”