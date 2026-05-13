Goals in either half by Millenic Alli and Adam Idah secured victory for Ireland against the second string of Murcia, whose first team currently operates in the third tier of the Spanish football system.
Republic of Ireland squad (v Grenada):
Goalkeepers: Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Keeley (Luton Town), Killian Cahill (Leyton Orient Defenders: Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Eiran Cashin (Blackburn Rovers – loan), James Abankwah (Watford), Mark McGuinness (Sheffield United), Tayo Adaramola (Sheffield Wednesday – loan).
Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Andrew Moran (Preston North End), Rory Finneran (Newcastle United).
Forwards: Adam Idah (Swansea City), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United – loan), Millenic Alli (Portsmouth), Jack Moylan (Lincoln City), Aidomo Emakhu (Oxford United).
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RTÉ Player to broadcast Ireland v Grenada friendly
RTÉ WILL PROVIDE live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s international friendly with Grenada in Spain this weekend.
Saturday’s fixture, which kicks-off at 5pm Irish time at Estadio Nueva Condomina, will be available on the RTÉ Player.
Darragh Maloney will be on commentary with Alan Cawley.
Yesterday, Ireland warmed-up for the game with a 2-0 victory over Real Murcia’s ‘B’ side in a behind-closed-doors fixture at the La Finca Resort Training Centre.
Goals in either half by Millenic Alli and Adam Idah secured victory for Ireland against the second string of Murcia, whose first team currently operates in the third tier of the Spanish football system.
Republic of Ireland squad (v Grenada):
Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Andrew Moran (Preston North End), Rory Finneran (Newcastle United).
Forwards: Adam Idah (Swansea City), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United – loan), Millenic Alli (Portsmouth), Jack Moylan (Lincoln City), Aidomo Emakhu (Oxford United).
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Soccer Republic of Ireland Tune in