RTÉ Player to broadcast Ireland v Grenada friendly

RTÉ WILL PROVIDE live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s international friendly with Grenada in Spain this weekend.

Saturday’s fixture, which kicks-off at 5pm Irish time at Estadio Nueva Condomina, will be available on the RTÉ Player.

Darragh Maloney will be on commentary with Alan Cawley.

Yesterday, Ireland warmed-up for the game with a 2-0 victory over Real Murcia’s ‘B’ side in a behind-closed-doors fixture at the La Finca Resort Training Centre.

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Goals in either half by Millenic Alli and Adam Idah secured victory for Ireland against the second string of Murcia, whose first team currently operates in the third tier of the Spanish football system.

Republic of Ireland squad (v Grenada):