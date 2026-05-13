O'Donoghue: McMillan's plans inspired me to sign new deal with Munster

MUNSTER’S TWO BASES in Cork and Limerick have often been seen as problematic for the province but long-serving Jack O’Donoghue said it has been a blessing in recent weeks amid all the off-field furore.

O’Donoghue recently penned a contract extension and is no doubt Clayton McMillan is the man to lead them forward. He said they have, to a large degree, been insulated in the High Performance Centre in Limerick while off-field issues are being dealt with in Cork.

“The funny thing about Munster is we have two different centres. Like all that stuff is going on down in Cork and in the offices,” said the 32-year-old Waterford native.

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“The HPC here in Limerick, the vibe is really good, we’re on the right track, we’re preparing for rugby.

O'Donoghue with head coach Clayton McMillan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“That’s ultimately our job, that’s what we’re paid to do and by all means, you hear about it, you see about it but I think what we’re looking at is us staying tight as a group, enjoying each other’s company and then going out there and making each other proud, doing what we should be doing for each other.”

He has clocked up 237 appearances since his debut in 2014, scoring 31 tries in the process, and had little hesitation in extending his contract and is hopeful that McMillan stays in charge.

From early on, speaking to Clayton, he saw me as part of his plans. I want to be here. I love working with him and I see where he wants to take this group and that definitely inspired me to sign on and to stay.

“We have aspirations to win a trophy and I think he’s the right man to do that. He’s the right man to bring us to where we need to go. He’s finding his feet this season in terms of learning about the URC, learning about a long season.

“He’d probably admit that himself. He’s learned a lot dealing with two competitions but I think it’s going to pay dividends going into next season,” he added, ahead of their crunch URC tie with the Lions at Thomond Park where victory will secure a place in the knockout stages of the league and guarantee qualification for next season’s Champions Cup.

“Why wouldn’t I want to be here and to get opportunities to run out in Thomond Park and to make the people of the province proud? I’m really excited to be here with my boyhood club,” added O’Donoghue.