Iker Casillas opposes Jose Mourinho return as Florentino Perez rounds on critics

CLUB LEGEND IKER Casillas has said he does not want Jose Mourinho to return to Real Madrid as manager.

Mourinho, 63, is said to be closing in on his second stint with the Spanish giants, although club president Florentino Perez refused to be drawn on his possible comeback in a news conference on Tuesday evening.

It is believed Perez is driving the move for Mourinho to return.

However, Casillas, who won La Liga five times and claimed three Champions League titles across a 16-year spell with Real, as well as playing under Mourinho, said he did not agree with his return.

Casillas, 44, posted on X: “I have no problem with Mourinho. He seems like a great professional to me.

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“I don’t want him at @realmadrid. I think other coaches would be better equipped to coach at the club of my life. Personal opinion. Nothing more.”

No tengo ningún problema con Mourinho. Me parece un gran profesional. No le quiero en el @realmadrid . Creo que otros entrenadores estarían mejor capacitados para entrenar en el club de mi vida. Opinión personal. Nada mas. — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 12, 2026

Mourinho is coming to the end of the first of a two-year deal with Benfica and previously served as Real head coach between 2010 and 2013.

During his tenure, Real won LaLiga in 2012 and the Copa del Rey the previous season. He moved to Madrid off the back of winning the Champions League with Inter Milan.

Mourinho left Madrid by mutual agreement before a second managerial stint at Chelsea – which delivered a third Premier League title for the Blues – and spells at Manchester United, where he won the Europa League and EFL Cup, and then Tottenham. Roma, Fenerbahce and Benfica all followed.

Embattled president Perez opened Tuesday’s press conference by saying: “Thank you all for attending. I regret to tell you that I am not going to resign, but rather I have asked the board to initiate the electoral process for the elections to the board of directors, in which this current board of directors will participate.”

When pressed on names of upcoming coaches or players to move to Real, he said: “I’m not going to talk about coaches or players. I’m here to return Real Madrid’s assets to its members.

“They’re taking them away from the members. They want me to leave, but I’m not going to leave. Instead, I’m going to run in the elections because I want to defend the idea that Real Madrid should continue to belong to its members.”

He also accused media outlets of making up “rumours” he has cancer and clashed with several reporters directly, including telling the ABC newspaper he was planning to cancel his subscription.

Perez appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as interim head coach in January following the departure of Xabi Alonso after less than eight months in charge.

Arbeloa’s stint has been a turbulent and eventful one. Real lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals and have been eclipsed by bitter rivals Barcelona in the race for LaLiga.

There have also been numerous issues to contend with among his playing squad, not least a violent clash between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.