Motion for 'equitable promotion' across all four GAA codes passed at GPA AGM

A MOTION CALLING for ’equitable promotion’ across all four codes in Gaelic Games was passed at the AGM of the Gaelic Players Association [GPA].

The AGM was held online where all nine motions which were discussed were “passed overwhelmingly,” according to a GPA statement this evening.

Motion No.1 was entitled ‘Equitable Promotion Cross Code’ and was submitted by Fermanagh hurler Ben Corrigan. The motion reads that the GPA “adopts and advocates for a policy of equitable promotion, media coverage, and commercial support across intercounty hurling, camogie, and football, in collaboration with the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association.”

Advertisement

Tipperary footballer Angela McGuigan put forward a motion concerning expenses for female inter-county players. The motion calls for “monthly reimbursement, rather than the existing system of payment in two instalments after the League and Championship.”



The GPA’s National Executive Committee submitted a motion regarding GAA integration. The motion seeks “formal, structured player representation on all key decision-making bodies affecting inter-county players, within integrated GAA Structures, inc Central Council, Provincial Councils and County Boards.”

Motion No.6 calls for the GPA to work with other player bodies to ensure there is “independent athlete representation within sporting governance structures in Ireland,” while Motion No.2 looked at issues around support for first-year panellists.

Submitted by Longford hurler Evan Tully, the GPA will now work with the GAA to “explore enhanced support for players who are in their first year playing adult inter-county, to support their transition and maximise player retention.”

Motion No.4 calls for “formal mechanisms to ensure all inter-county fixture competition decisions require consultation with player representatives to protect player welfare & mitigate against professional / education disadvantage.”