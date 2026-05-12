Blow for Arsenal as Ben White ruled out for rest of season

BEN WHITE HAS been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury in a significant setback to Arsenal’s bid for a Premier League and Champions League double.

White left the London Stadium with a brace on his right knee after he was substituted in the first half of Arsenal’s crucial 1-0 win against West Ham on Sunday.

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Manager Mikel Arteta admitted in the immediate aftermath of the match that White’s injury “didn’t look good at all”, and Arsenal have now confirmed he will be unavailable for their final two league games, and their European final against Paris St Germain on 30 May.

The injury is also set to end 28-year-old White’s World Cup prospects after he recently called time on his four-year international exile with appearances in England’s last matches against Uruguay and Japan.

A statement from Arsenal read: “Further to Sunday’s match at West Ham, subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that Ben White has sustained a significant medial knee ligament injury, which will rule him out for the remainder of this season.

“Our medical team are now managing Ben’s recovery and rehabilitation programme, with everyone fully focused on supporting the aim of Ben being ready for the start of our pre-season preparations.”

White’s absence will provide Arteta with a selection headache at right-back for their pivotal games against Burnley, Crystal Palace and PSG, with Jurrien Timber also sidelined.

Timber has been absent for two months with a groin problem, and it is unclear if he will be able to play a part in the run-in. Cristhian Mosquera would be expected to deputise, while Declan Rice has also operated as an emergency right-back this season.