Katie McCabe absent as Arsenal secure Champions League spot

Aston Villa 0

Arsenal 3

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe was not involved as Arsenal secured Champions League football for next season with a 3-0 win at Aston Villa this afternoon.

McCabe was absent from the matchday squad due to “a family matter,” according to Tim Stillman of Arseblog News.

Arsenal bounced back from a disappointing week, in which they relinquished their Champions League crown and bowed out of the Women’s Super League title race as Manchester City reigned supreme, with a convincing win at Villa Park.

Alessia Russo scored twice and added an assist in a Player of the Match performance, with Frida Maanum also on target for the Gunners.

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Ireland head coach Carla Ward watched on in Birmingham, with Anna Patten also absent for the hosts due to concussion protocols.

Victory seals a top three finish for Arsenal, and fends off Manchester United’s European challenge with two games to spare. Renée Slegers’ side secure at least a qualifying position in next season’s Champions League, ahead of hosting Everton on Wednesday and travelling to Liverpool on Saturday, looking to leapfrog Chelsea into second place.

Katie McCabe (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

McCabe’s future is in sharp focus as the season nears its end. The long-serving defender was widely expected to depart Arsenal this summer, with The Guardian reporting in February that she hadn’t been offered a new deal.

Interest from WSL rivals and NWSL was flagged, with English champions City heavily linked, but a dramatic U-turn could be on the cards after The Telegraph’s Friday report that Arsenal are now “likely” to offer McCabe a new contract.

“There’s been interest,” the Dubliner confirmed on international duty in March. “I’m into my last six months (of my contract) so technically you’re allowed to speak to others. I’m not part of those conversations. I’ve left those to my agent but there has been interest.

“The Arsenal fans know how committed I am to them and to the club. I think I’ve shown that over the last 10 years. I’ve given absolutely everything. But in terms of where I’ll be at, I’m going to see out the next few months and then go from there.”