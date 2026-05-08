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Jack Aungier: Connacht confirm prop's exit ahead of mooted move to Munster. Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart/INPHO
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Aungier and Dooley among 11 players to leave Connacht this summer

The province’s departing players will be honoured following Saturday’s URC interpro against Munster.
4.31pm, 8 May 2026

PROPS JACK AUNGIER and Peter Dooley are among 11 players who will leave Connacht at the end of the season, the province announced on Friday afternoon.

Aungier has long been linked with a switch to Munster, though that move is still to be confirmed, while Dooley is understood to be in line for a return to his native Leinster, whom he left in 2022.

Joe Joyce and Matthew Devine have already confirmed moves to join Gloucester and Ulster respectively next season, veteran out-half Jack Carty will retire, while Denis Buckley has indicated that he will make a decision on his playing future “in the coming weeks”.

Oisín Dowling, David Hawkshaw, Chay Mullins, Oisín McCormack and Temi Lasisi will also leave this summer and will be among the players honoured following Saturday’s URC interpro against Munster – Connacht’s final home game of the season.

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