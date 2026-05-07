More Stories
Cork’s Damien Cahalane. James Crombie/INPHO
Team news

Cork name Damien Cahalane and Diarmuid Healy to start against Waterford

Sides meet in Munster Senior Hurling championship this weekend.
10.16pm, 7 May 2026
4

CORK HAVE MADE two injury-enforced changes for their Munster Senior Hurling championship clash with Waterford this weekend.

Ciaran Joyce and Robert Downey have been replaced by Damien Cahalane and Diarmuid Healy, respectively.

The Rebels have also made two substitute additions with Brian O’Sullivan and Shane Kingston included.

Cork have two wins on the spin and continuing their 100% record will be a killer blow for the Déise.

Waterford come into this clash on the back of a defeat to Clare and draw with Tipperary so they know the margin for error is slim.

CORK (v Waterford)

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers)
Mark Coleman (Blarney)

Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville, captain)

Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)
Shane Barrett (Blarney)
Barry Walsh (Killeagh)

Alan Connolly (Blackrock)
William Buckley (St Finbarr’s)
Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s).

Subs:

Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s)
Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)
Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)
Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)
Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)
Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket)
Shane Kingston (Douglas)
Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
Pádraig Power (Blarney)
Alan Walsh (Kanturk).

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie