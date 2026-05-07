Cork name Damien Cahalane and Diarmuid Healy to start against Waterford

CORK HAVE MADE two injury-enforced changes for their Munster Senior Hurling championship clash with Waterford this weekend.

Ciaran Joyce and Robert Downey have been replaced by Damien Cahalane and Diarmuid Healy, respectively.

The Rebels have also made two substitute additions with Brian O’Sullivan and Shane Kingston included.

Cork have two wins on the spin and continuing their 100% record will be a killer blow for the Déise.

Advertisement

Waterford come into this clash on the back of a defeat to Clare and draw with Tipperary so they know the margin for error is slim.

CORK (v Waterford)

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers)

Mark Coleman (Blarney)

Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville, captain)

Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Barry Walsh (Killeagh)

Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

William Buckley (St Finbarr’s)

Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s).

Subs:

Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s)

Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk)

Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket)

Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

Pádraig Power (Blarney)

Alan Walsh (Kanturk).