A MOTORBIKE RIDER was killed in an accident on Thursday during a qualifying round at the prestigious annual North West 200 (NW200) race in Northern Ireland.
A competitor “has died following an incident at Station corner on the NW200 course during this morning’s Superbike qualifying session,” said a statement issued by Coleraine and District Motor Club, the race organisers.
“The session was immediately red flagged and emergency services attended the scene but unfortunately the rider succumbed to his injuries,” it said.
The victim’s family requested the rider remains unnamed but gave their approval for the event — which finishes on Saturday — to continue, the statement added.
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The on-course incident is the 20th fatality associated with the event, and the first since 2016.
The North West 200 has been running since 1929 and takes place over 15 kilometres of closed public roads around Northern Ireland’s north coast.
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Motorbike rider killed during qualifying at North West 200 in Northern Ireland
A MOTORBIKE RIDER was killed in an accident on Thursday during a qualifying round at the prestigious annual North West 200 (NW200) race in Northern Ireland.
A competitor “has died following an incident at Station corner on the NW200 course during this morning’s Superbike qualifying session,” said a statement issued by Coleraine and District Motor Club, the race organisers.
“The session was immediately red flagged and emergency services attended the scene but unfortunately the rider succumbed to his injuries,” it said.
The victim’s family requested the rider remains unnamed but gave their approval for the event — which finishes on Saturday — to continue, the statement added.
The on-course incident is the 20th fatality associated with the event, and the first since 2016.
The North West 200 has been running since 1929 and takes place over 15 kilometres of closed public roads around Northern Ireland’s north coast.
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