Jack Crowley ruled out as Munster make five enforced changes

JACK CROWLEY HAS been ruled out with a leg injury as Munster make five enforced changes for Saturday’s URC trip to Connacht (7.45pm).

Having pulled up during the warm-up prior to their Ulster victory, the Ireland fly-half had initially been declared available for selection earlier this week. However, he is now back on the treatment table with what is again described as a leg issue.

That means JJ Hanrahan and captain Craig Casey continue in the half-backs.

Crowley joins Tadhg Beirne (knee), Tom Farrell (shoulder), Oli Jager (head), Jean Kleyn (bicep) and Calvin Nash (hamstring) in missing out. Michael Milne, a replacement last week, is also marked absent due to a calf issue.

They do have some positive injury news to report as Mikey Haley returns from a groin setback to start at full-back. Dan Kelly also slots into the backline.

In the pack, Fineen Wycherley has recovered from a knee injury to start along with Michael Ala’alatoa and Edwin Edogbo.

Advertisement

Hat-trick impact sub Alex Kendellen is set to make his 100th appearance off the bench.

Drafted into the replacements are Josh Wycherley, Conor Bartley, Jack O’Donoghue, and Seán O’Brien.

Meanwhile, the Munster A fixture against Connacht Eagles, which was due to be played on Friday at Ennis RFC, has been postponed.

Munster: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Alex Nankivell, Dan Kelly, Andrew Smith; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey (captain); Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Michael Ala’alatoa; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Josh Wycherley, Conor Bartley, Jack O’Donoghue, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, Seán O’Brien, Alex Kendellen.