Exeter Chiefs sold to owners of Premier League side Bournemouth

ENGLISH PREM RUGBY club Exeter have been sold to Black Knight Rugby, whose US-based parent company are owners of Premier League football side Bournemouth, it was announced Tuesday.

Following a vote by Exeter’s members to permit the sale, the new subsidiary of Cannae Holdings has purchased 100% of the shares in the southwest club, who lost 26-17 to Northampton in this season’s Prem Rugby final.

Under Black Knight, Tony Rowe will continue as chief executive, which Exeter said would help “maintain continuity”, as part of a three-person executive board alongside Cannae Holdings vice-chairman William Foley and chief executive Ryan Caswell.

“If you had to choose an investor in the world of sport, you could not choose better than Black Knight,” said former telecoms business owner Rowe, who has bankrolled Exeter for 25 years. “I am absolutely over the moon. With Black Knight, we can look forward to a positive future, building on what we have already achieved to keep pushing for success on and off the pitch.”

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