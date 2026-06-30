Iran say World Cup treatment ‘undermined the sense of fairness’

IRAN SAY THEIR treatment at the World Cup “undermined the sense of fairness”, hours after a top American official said he had “danced a happy dance” when the team were knocked out.

Their participation in the finals was uncertain in the months leading up to the tournament after the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran in February.

Iran moved their training camp from Tucson in Arizona to the Mexican border city of Tijuana in May in a bid to ease visa problems, but 11 of their federation officials were still denied entry to the US for their three group matches.

The Iran team left a handwritten note addressed to the people of Mexico which read: “You showed us that hosting a Fifa World Cup is about far more than stadiums and tickets.

PA Media. PA Media.

“True hosting is about respect, humanity and dignity. We will never forget the kindness of the people of Tijuana. From this day forward, Mexico will always be more than a host nation to us; it will be our second home and our second team.

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“We leave this World Cup with pride, but also with one fundamental question: Did every team truly compete under equal conditions and equal professional standards?

“What we experienced was a series of decisions, logistical arrangements, and circumstances that undermined the sense of fairness — an impression only reinforced by the events of the final match day of our group.”

Iran were denied an injury-time winner by a tight offside call in their final group game against Egypt which would have earned them a place in the last 32.

“Perhaps one day history will judge who genuinely welcomed Iran’s presence at this World Cup, and who would have preferred our journey to end much sooner,” the note continued.

“For us, Fair Play is not a slogan printed on advertising boards; it is the very identity of football. Yet this tournament reminded us that there is still a significant distance between inspiring words and meaningful actions.

“We leave Tijuana believing that football fans around the world witnessed not only the hardship endured by Iranian football, but also the resilience of a nation that refused to trade its dignity, honour and values despite every challenge.

“And we will never forget that those who celebrated Iran’s elimination were the same people who had previously celebrated the suffering and loss of innocent Iranian lives. That alone reveals the difference in how humanity is understood.

“World Cups come to an end. Administrators change. But civilisations such as Iran, Egypt and Mexico – built upon truth, respect, and human dignity – endure through history.

“Match results become part of football history. The honour of nations becomes part of human history.”

Markwayne Mullin, the Secretary for the US Department of Homeland Security, said he was “so happy” that Iran were out.

“I was so happy when we were able to pull their visas and said they could leave the US soil, and I might’ve sung a song or two or maybe even danced a happy dance,” he said at a security briefing.

One of Iran’s complaints during the World Cup was the stipulation from the authorities that they leave immediately after each match.

Asked about that, Mullin said: “That was just an agreement we had – to just go ahead and let them go.

“The game was over, let them get back to the hotel, their base camp where they’re at. They’re more comfortable there. That was just an agreement we worked out with Fifa before the games started.”

Mullin said “almost half” of Iran’s non-playing delegation had direct ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Fifa has been contacted for comment.

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