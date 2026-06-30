LeBron James to leave Lakers but continue NBA career for 24th season - reports

LE BRON JAMES, THE all-time leading scorer in NBA history, is to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, but will continue his NBA career, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old forward informed the Los Angeles franchise that his eight-year stint with the Lakers is over, and he will play his 24th season in the league with a different team, the four-time NBA champion’s agent Rich Paul told ESPN.

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‘King James,’ who won a title with the Lakers in 2020, became a free agent after the Lakers’ second-round playoff exit.

“James chose to inform the Lakers well before start of free agency tonight out of courtesy and appreciation for their run together, and to allow LA to conduct its offseason business,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

The report is the first confirmation that James will indeed continue one of the most extraordinary careers in league history, with four championships and an unmatched collection of individual records.

As the start of the free agency negotiating period approached on Tuesday night James had been linked with a possible return to Cleveland or Miami — both clubs he led to titles — or with a move to join his close friend Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors.

– © AFP 2026