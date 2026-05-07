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Donegal's Brendan McCole and Kerry's David Clifford. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
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Kerry-Donegal game confirmed for GAA+ as All-Ireland SFC fixtures revealed

Cork-Meath and Roscommon-Tyrone will also be live on GAA+, while RTÉ have Galway against Kildare.
10.55am, 7 May 2026
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KERRY AGAINST DONEGAL has been confirmed for live coverage on GAA+ as the fixture details for the opening four games in the All-Ireland senior football championship have been finalised.

Kerry will play Donegal at 3pm in Killarney on Saturday 23 May, with Cork facing Meath in Páirc Uí Rinn at 5.30pm. Both those matches are live on GAA+.

Later that same evening, Galway will host Kildare in Salthill at 7.30pm, a game live on RTÉ.

Then on Sunday 24 May, Roscommon play Tyrone in Dr Hyde Park, with GAA+ providing live coverage of that match.

The fixture details have also been confirmed for the upcoming All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals.

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Wednesday 13 May

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals

  • Kerry v Roscommon, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4
  • Kildare v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4

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Saturday 23 May

All-Ireland senior football championship Round 1

  • 3pm: Kerry v Donegal, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney – GAA+
  • 5.30pm: Cork v Meath, Páirc Uí Rinn – GAA+
  • 7.30pm: Galway v Kildare, Pearse Stadium – RTÉ

*****

Sunday 24 May

All-Ireland senior football championship Round 1

  • 2pm: Roscommon v Tyrone, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park – GAA+

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