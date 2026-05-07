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Kerry-Donegal game confirmed for GAA+ as All-Ireland SFC fixtures revealed
KERRY AGAINST DONEGAL has been confirmed for live coverage on GAA+ as the fixture details for the opening four games in the All-Ireland senior football championship have been finalised.
Kerry will play Donegal at 3pm in Killarney on Saturday 23 May, with Cork facing Meath in Páirc Uí Rinn at 5.30pm. Both those matches are live on GAA+.
Later that same evening, Galway will host Kildare in Salthill at 7.30pm, a game live on RTÉ.
Then on Sunday 24 May, Roscommon play Tyrone in Dr Hyde Park, with GAA+ providing live coverage of that match.
The fixture details have also been confirmed for the upcoming All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals.
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Wednesday 13 May
Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals
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Saturday 23 May
All-Ireland senior football championship Round 1
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Sunday 24 May
All-Ireland senior football championship Round 1
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All-Ireland Donegal GAA fixtures Kerry Tune in