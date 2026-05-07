Ireland's Claire Dowling becomes first ever female captain at St Andrews

IRISH WOMAN CLAIRE Dowling has made history after being named the first-ever femaie captain at the famed St Andrews Golf Club in Scotland.

Dowling will serve as captain for 2026-27, beginning her role on Friday 25 September after the traditional driving-in ceremony on the first tee at the Old Course.

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St Andrews is set host the Open Championship in 2027, having last staged the Major in 2022 when Cameron Smith triumphed.

The Dublin native enjoyed a distinguished amateur golfing career, playing in the Curtis Cup on four occasions, representing Great Britain and Ireland.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has announced that Claire Dowling will become the first woman to serve as Captain in 2026/27, having been nominated by the Past Captains of the Club.



Claire will begin her year in office after the traditional Driving-in ceremony… pic.twitter.com/AevsHaLpvm — The R&A (@RandA) May 6, 2026

She represented Ireland in the Home Internationals from 1979-1992, while she won five Irish Championships, the first in 1983. Dowling later captained the Curtis Cup team in 2000.

She was one of the first women to become a member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club in 2015, and served on the Rules Committee from 2015 to 2019. She has also served as a referee at the Open on seven occasions, including at Royal St George’s in 2021, alongside her husband Peter.