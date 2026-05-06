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6 GAA senior games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's schedule
Wednesday 6 May
Fulfil Munster U20 hurling semi-final
Dalata Hotel Group Leinster U20 football final
*****
Friday 8 May
Electric Ireland minor championships
Connacht football final
Munster hurling round 5
*****
Saturday 9 May
Munster senior hurling championship
Leinster senior hurling championship
Action from this year's Dublin and Wexford hurling league game. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO
Tailteann Cup
Joe McDonagh Cup
Christy Ring Cup
Nickey Rackard Cup
Lory Meagher Cup
Electric Ireland minor championships
Leinster hurling semi-finals
Ulster football
*****
Cork manager John Cleary and Kerry boss Jack O'Connor. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO
Sunday 10 May
Munster senior football final
Connacht senior football final
Enda Smith in action for Roscommon against Galway in the league this year. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Leinster senior hurling championship
Tailteann Cup
Joe McDonagh Cup
Leinster senior camogie final
Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 B football semi-final
TG4 Senior Ladies Football Championships
*****
Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here
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GAA Gaelic Football Hurling Plan Ahead