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Cork's Sean O'Donoghue and Waterford's Stephen Bennett. Ken Sutton/INPHO
Plan Ahead

6 GAA senior games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's schedule

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
3.51pm, 6 May 2026

Wednesday 6 May

Fulfil Munster U20 hurling semi-final

  • Cork v Clare, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.35pm – TG4.

Dalata Hotel Group Leinster U20 football final

  • Louth v Kildare, Parnell Park, 7.30pm – TG4 app and player.

*****

Friday 8 May

Electric Ireland minor championships

Connacht football final

  • Roscommon v Galway, Tuam Stadium, 7pm – TG4.

Munster hurling round 5

  • Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.
  • Waterford v Tipperary, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

*****

Saturday 9 May

Munster senior hurling championship

  • Waterford v Cork, Azzuri Walsh Park, 6pm – GAA+.

Leinster senior hurling championship

  • Kildare v Galway, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 3.30pm – GAA+.
  • Wexford v Dublin, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4pm – RTÉ 2.

eamon-wickham-attempts-to-gather-the-ball-despite-john-hetherton Action from this year's Dublin and Wexford hurling league game. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Tailteann Cup

  • Clare v Offaly, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 4pm.
  • Wexford v Limerick, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup

  • Down v Carlow, McKenna Park, Ballycran, 1pm.
  • Westmeath v Laois, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 5pm.

Christy Ring Cup

  • Kerry v Wicklow, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.
  • Meath v Derry, Trim, 1pm.
  • Donegal v Roscommon, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 7pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

  • Armagh v Louth, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 2pm.
  • Mayo v Sligo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2pm.
  • Tyrone v Fermanagh, Garvaghey, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup

  • Monaghan v Lancashire, Inniskeen, 1pm.
  • Cavan v Longford, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm.
  • Leitrim v Warwickshire, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm.

Electric Ireland minor championships

Leinster hurling semi-finals

  • Galway v Wexford, Portlaoise, 12pm.
  • Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 12pm.

Ulster football

  • Donegal v Down, Donegal GAA Centre, 1.30pm.

*****

john-cleary-and-jack-oconnor-shake-hands-after-the-game Cork manager John Cleary and Kerry boss Jack O'Connor. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Sunday 10 May

Munster senior football final

  • Kerry v Cork, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.45pm – RTÉ 2.

Connacht senior football final

  • Roscommon v Galway, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 4.15pm – RTÉ 2.

enda-smith Enda Smith in action for Roscommon against Galway in the league this year. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster senior hurling championship

  • Offaly v Kilkenny, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 3pm.

Tailteann Cup

  • Sligo v Tipperary, Markievicz Park, 12.45pm.
  • Carlow v Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1.30pm.
  • Laois v Wicklow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm – GAA+.
  • Waterford v London, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.
  • Fermanagh v Longford, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 3pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup

  • London v Antrim, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

Leinster senior camogie final

  • Wexford v Dublin, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.30pm.

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 B football semi-final

  • Sligo v Tipperary, Markievicz Park, 2.45pm.

TG4 Senior Ladies Football Championships

  • Leinster – Dublin v Meath, Parnell Park, 2pm.
  • Munster – Waterford v Tipperary, Dungarvan, 11.45am.
  • Munster – Kerry v Cork, Killarney, 11.45am.
  • Ulster – Tyrone v Armagh, Omagh, 2pm.

*****

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