Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to progress to Champions League final

Arsenal 1

Atletico Madrid 0

Arsenal win 2-1 on aggregate

BUKAYO SAKA SCORED the decisive goal to send Arsenal to their first Champions League final in 20 years following a 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium.

With the semi-final clash delicately poised at one goal each from last week’s opening leg in Spain, Saka delivered the killer blow on the stroke of half-time to secure Arsenal’s place in the showpiece in Budapest on May 30.

Saka’s winning strike completed a remarkable 24 hours for Arsenal, which have laid the foundations for Mikel Arteta’s side to now complete the greatest season in their 140-year history.

The Premier League title race is back in their hands after Manchester City’s 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday night, with only West Ham, Burnley, and Crystal Palace standing between the Gunners and a first championship in 22 years.

And after impressively navigating their way past Diego Simeone’s side 2-1 on aggregate, a first Champions League crown could also follow with Paris St Germain or Bayern Munich lying in wait.

Saka was just four when Thierry Henry and co succumbed to Barcelona in the Stade de France in 2006. But the Hale End Academy graduate will be handed the chance to right the wrongs of that night in Paris for the club he joined when he was just eight.

Fresh from inspiring Arsenal to a 3-0 win against Fulham here on Saturday, Saka was the architect again.

Arsenal huffed and puffed for the opening period with half-chances for Gabriel, from range, and Saka, who should have done better when unmarked from Declan Rice’s corner.

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Myles Lewis-Skelly – who kept his place in midfield – hustled his way to the area but failed to find a team-mate with his pull-back.

Myles Lewis-Skelly reacts after a missed chance. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Atleti were content to absorb the hosts’ pressure, but with 10 minutes of the first half left, Arsenal wanted a penalty when Leandro Trossard took a tumble following contact from Antoine Griezmann.

Referee Daniel Siebert was unmoved, as was VAR. But then, on the stroke of half-time, the golden moment from Arsenal’s golden boy.

William Saliba’s pass broke the Atleti line and Viktor Gyokeres, enjoying another strong performance at the tip of Arsenal’s attack, had time to twist and turn before digging out a cross for Trossard at the back post.

The Belgian got his shot away and a diving Jan Oblak could only get a left hand to it before Saka pounced to fire Arsenal ahead. Simeone gestured for offside, but the flag failed to come to his rescue and the Emirates was alive.

The goal changed the entire dynamic of the game, and the visitors had to come out swinging in the second half – and came close to landing a sucker punch when Saliba’s misjudged header fell short of David Raya.

Giuliano Simeone rounded the Arsenal goalkeeper and an equaliser looked inevitable, only for Gabriel to superbly knock the manager’s boy off his stride. Simeone felt he deserved a spot-kick but VAR threw out his case.

Declan Rice blocks a shot at goal from Giuliano Simeone. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Raya then saved well from Griezmann as Atleti upped the ante. Saka was withdrawn on 58 minutes to a standing ovation – as he continues to work his way back from an Achilles injury – before Gyokeres should have doubled Arsenal’s advantage only to spray his half-volley from Piero Hincapie’s cross over the bar.

Raya then saved from Marcos Llorente but the Atleti onslaught failed to materialise and as the seconds ticked on, the 60,000 Arsenal fans grew in belief.

The nerves, which have jangled around the Emirates for much of the calendar year, were replaced by euphoric cheers and the final whistle was greeted with a titanic roar, with Arsenal just four fixtures away from their greatest campaign.