Forde and Victory to miss rest of Connacht's season, but Ioane returns for Munster clash

CONNACHT’S HOPES OF making the knockout stages of the URC have been dealt a double blow with centre Cathal Forde and emerging hooker Matthew Victory both ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Forde, who suffered a wrist injury in the superb win away to the Stormers, has been one of Connacht’s best players all season and was putting himself in contention for the Irish squad for the inaugural Nations Championship.

Victory is one of several academy players to step forward this season, along with the likes of Billy Bohan, Fiachna Barrett and Seán Naughton, and claim regular game time.

Former Irish U20 Victory, who will be 23 later this month, has made eight appearances off the bench since January in his breakthrough season but is now ruled out with a shoulder injury picked up in the loss to the Lions.

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Experienced hooker Dave Heffernan is being monitored for a calf injury with a decision on his availability for Saturday’s clash with Munster being left as late as possible.

Hookers Dylan Tierney-Martin and Eoin de Buitléar are fit and available for action.

There is also a boost for Stuart Lancaster and his management with outhalf Josh Ioane available again after completing his return-to-play protocols after his latest head injury.

Loosehead Denis Buckley, who this week announced he was leaving Connacht after 17 seasons at the end of this campaign, has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Lancaster’s first season in charge will end next week in Edinburgh unless Connacht can fashion results in their two final games, currently sitting in ninth on 44 points, three points adrift of Ulster who are in the last qualification spot.

Munster are in fifth on 51 points and Lancaster knows there is a lot riding on this clash at a sold out Dexcom Stadium on Saturday.

“Obviously as you now get to the business end and you’re still in the fight, this one has got real significance obviously because of the league position,” said Lancaster.

“We ourselves, we’re fighting for every point, and obviously every team above us is playing in meaningful games where they can take points off each other.

“So I think there’s a lot to play for and obviously being an inter-pro as well makes it doubly exciting.”