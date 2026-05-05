AFTER BOOKING THEIR place in the European Challenge Cup final, Ulster’s squad have fully refocused themselves on securing a place in the URC’s top eight, assistant coach Jimmy Duffy has insisted.

With precious little wriggle room remaining when it comes to pushing on for the URC playoffs, Ulster host leaders Stormers on Friday for the penultimate round of games before the knockouts.

The province are currently in eighth, just three points above ninth-placed Connacht, and finish their league programme hosting Glasgow next week.

“It’s phenomenal to be in the mix of both competitions,” said Duffy who departs the province as forwards coach at the end of the season.

“To be in the position to challenge on both fronts is without question a goal of ours and the players are really motivated.

“They’re a driven bunch.

“Our players are very clued-in in terms of what the challenge is this Friday and that you can’t look too far down the road as you get yourself in real trouble if you do,” he added.

Advertisement

Even though Ulster have shipped several more injury issues, securing knockout rugby in the league and aiming to finish as high as possible remains the current focal point for the province.

“You’re playing a team that’s first in the league and you’re not mentally and physically on, you can get embarrassed,” Duffy stated of having to take on the Stormers in Belfast who will be going all-out to secure a top-two finish.

“The lads have been really good,” he said of the squad quickly switching off from the high of beating Exeter in last Saturday’s European semi-final.

“They have freshened up and have trained well. You’re playing against world-class athletes, so you have to be ready.

“The Stormers are on top for a reason and Glasgow are in that are as well. They’re both teams that are stacked with international talent and power and an attacking threat.

“There is a litany of superstars in the team,” he pointed out about the Stormers specifically, “and you must pay massive respect to that.

“If you don’t, you can get hurt.

“We’re under no illusions; it’s going to be a massive task. We’ve got the Stormers this weekend and Glasgow the following weekend which is going to require a monumental effort.

“We’ve a massive respect for the opposition that’s coming on the weekend as with the Stormers, it doesn’t get much harder than that.”