Connacht sign Leinster prop Jerry Cahir in next stop on remarkable pro rugby journey

JERRY CAHIR’S REMARKABLE pro rugby journey will continue at Connacht next season.

Cahir, who was playing in the All-Ireland League with Lansdowne at the start of the season, will join Stuart Lancaster’s side in the summer.

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The 25-year-old loosehead prop was brought in by Leinster as short-term injury cover last September, but quickly became a key man on the depth chart and has made 14 first-team appearances this season.

“The opportunity to move to Connacht is something I’m very excited about,” Cahir, who played for Connacht’s U19, said on Tuesday.

“I am grateful to everyone at Leinster for all they have done for me this season, and for giving me an opportunity when nothing else was on the table.

“Now I’m really looking forward to making the move to Connacht and hopefully making a similar impact. I loved my time in the age grade setup so I can’t wait to put on the green jersey again.”

Lancaster said: “Jerry has made a big impact in Leinster in his short time there, so we’re delighted he has chosen to join Connacht next season and provide us with further quality at loosehead.

“It speaks volumes that he has fitted in seamlessly in the Leinster front row during many high-profile games, so we are really excited about the impact Jerry can make with Connacht.”