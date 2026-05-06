Manchester City win first WSL title in decade as rivals Arsenal draw at Brighton

MANCHESTER CITY WERE crowned Women’s Super League champions for the first time since 2016 after Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Third-placed Arsenal were eager to bounce back from Saturday’s Champions League exit to Lyon and keep the title race alive in the first of three matches in hand on City.

Arsenal and boss Renee Slegers were well aware only victory at Brighton would be enough and despite Frida Maanum’s 62nd-minute strike being able to cancel out Fuka Tsunoda’s first-half opener for Brighton, the visitors could not find a winner and it ensured City were able to celebrate silverware in their first season under boss Andree Jeglertz.

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Arsenal started slowly under the watchful eye of Dame Kelly Holmes, who was part of a bumper Broadfield Stadium crowd.

After Caitlin Foord and Alesso Russo squandered first-half chances, Brighton stunned the visitors in the 43rd-minute when (Fuka) Tsunoda beat Victoria Pelova to the ball and drilled beyond Daphne van Domselaar via a deflection.

Pelova was withdrawn at half-time and Arsenal returned with better intent with Russo only able to scuff wide before Foord forced Chiamaka Nnadozie to tip over.

Maanum had penalty appeals waved away soon after before the leveller arrived with 62 minutes played.

Russo brilliantly spun away and played into Maanum, who composed herself and slotted into the bottom corner, but Slegers still produced a triple substitution Katie McCabe, Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius sent on.

A final roll of the dice was the introduction of Chloe Kelly with seven minutes left, but the former Manchester City winger was unable to produce any late magic to deny her old side.

It meant Arsenal had to settle for a 1-1 draw which signalled the end of their title challenge and Chelsea’s run of six consecutive league championships on a special night for champions City.