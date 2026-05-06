Closing burst steers Clare past Cork in another Munster U20 hurling thriller

Cork 2-17

Clare 3-20

Stephen Barry reports from SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

HAVING SHARED 11 goals across back-to-back games, Clare advanced past Cork with a closing 1-6 burst to earn a Munster U20 final berth against Tipperary next Wednesday.

This rematch lived up to the billing of their six-goal classic just seven days previous as Cork came from seven points down to lead by three in front of 2,578 fans at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

However, they wouldn’t score again for the final 14 minutes as man-of-the-match Thomas O’Connor fed Marco Cleary for the levelling goal.

From there, Clare strung together six successive white flags, with the final four from Fred Hegarty (0-8) split between frees and play.

It’s the Banner’s second year in succession to eliminate Cork away from home to set up a decider against Tipp.

Clare were boosted by Ronan Keane and James Hegarty, the All-Ireland minor-winning full-back and centre-back from 2023, being fit enough to start their first games of the season. Two-goal Cleary was introduced to their attack, while Ryan Hayes was restored to the team in a late swap.

With last week’s free-taker, James O’Brien, switched to the bench, Barry Walsh regained dead-ball duties. After three first-half misses, O’Brien was called upon.

On a calm evening, 10 different scorers accounted for the first 10 points in just over 10 minutes. Cork corner-back Darragh Heavin made it back-to-back games getting on the scoresheet.

The Banner game plan soon had the home defence pinned back. Four consecutive balls in on top of target man O’Connor yielded goal chances. Cleary and O’Connor had wides before Óisín Walsh saved from Paul Rodgers.

They made the fourth one count. After a Robert Loftus catch to win a free, O’Connor brilliantly diverted James Hegarty’s delivery into Rodgers’ grasp to score.

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They led 1-6 to 0-7 and O’Connor soon added a tremendous point with a dashing solo run to finish off the hurley.

Moments later, they had a second goal. Again, it originated from Loftus grabbing an opposition puck-out. Fred Hegarty gave a crossfield ball for Cleary to show his pace before a clinical finish.

The Banner led by seven, but Cork responded with points from O’Flynn (his third), James O’Brien (after Mark Sheedy saved a Barry Walsh free), and Conor Noonan to cut the half-time deficit to four; 2-9 to 0-11.

Fred Hegarty moved Clare six ahead on the restart before the Cork fightback resumed.

Dromina forward Johnny Murphy bagged 1-1 in consecutive plays, with the goal scored as Alan Tierney played advantage following a foul on O’Flynn. Back-to-back O’Brien points completed a 1-3 streak to level; 2-12 to 1-15.

Brilliant O’Connor points off left and right kept Clare’s noses ahead. Jack Counihan and O’Brien levelled each time.

They traded green flags next. O’Flynn sent a bullet to the net and then created a chance for Barry Wash, who was bottled up. Clare countered with O’Connor feeding Cleary to round the keeper for his second goal. They were level for an eighth time; 3-14 to 2-17.

From there, it was one-way traffic, barring a late Sheedy save from O’Flynn. Hegarty added the coup de grace by lifting the sliotar over his marker’s head before a one-handed swing between the posts.

Scorers for Cork: Barry O’Flynn 1-3, Johnny Murphy 1-2, James O’Brien 0-4 (1f), Zack Biggane 0-2, Barry Walsh 0-2 (1f), Darragh Heavin 0-1, Conor Noonan 0-1, Finn O’Brien 0-1, Jack Counihan 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Fred Hegarty 0-8 (5f), Marco Cleary 2-0, Paul Rodgers 1-0, Ronan Kilroy 0-3, Thomas O’Connor 0-3, Daniel Costello 0-2, Ryan Hayes 0-1, Ronan Keane 0-1, Michael Collins 0-1, Harry Doherty 0-1.

Cork

1. Óisín Walsh (Youghal)

2. Denis Fitzgerald (Bride Rovers), 3. Matthew Barrett (Carrigtwohill), 4. Darragh Heavin (Russell Rovers)

8. Ben Walsh (Killeagh), 6. Colm Garde (Lisgoold), 7. David O’Leary (Ballincollig)

5. Michael Tadhg Brosnan (Glen Rovers), 9. Conor Noonan (Kanturk)

11. John Murphy (Mallow), 10. Zack Biggane (Charleville), 15. Barry Walsh (Killeagh)

13. Finn O’Brien (Erin’s Own), 12. Johnny Murphy (Dromina), 14. Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields, captain)

Subs: 23. Craig O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) for F O’Brien (16, inj), 21. James O’Brien (Cloyne) for O’Sullivan (27), 19. Jack Counihan (Watergrasshill) for Fitzgerald (h-t), 20. Jack O’Brien (Douglas) for John Murphy (50), 24. Mark O’Brien (Douglas) for Biggane (57)

Clare

1. Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge)

2. Eoghan Gunning (Broadford, captain), 3. Robert Loftus (Éire Óg Ennis), 4. Joe Casey (Kilmaley)

7. Matthew O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge), 6. James Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), 19. Ryan Hayes (Tulla)

8. Daniel Costelloe (Ballyea), 9. Ronan Keane (Killanena)

10. Michael Collins (Clonlara), 11. Ronan Kilroy (Banner), 12. Fred Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Marco Cleary (Éire Óg Ennis), 14. Thomas O’Connor (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield), 15. Paul Rodgers (Scariff)

Subs: 20. Graham Ball (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for Casey (28, inj), 18. Harry Doherty (Clarecastle) for Collins (43), 23. Seán Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus) for Rodgers (45), 17. Seán Boyce (O’Callaghan’s Mills) for Ball (49-50, blood), 24. Daire Neville (Cratloe) for Kilroy (60+2), 17. Boyce for Cleary (60+4)

Referee: Alan Tierney (Tipperary)