The 18-year-old Irish starlet given a chance to impress

IRELAND BOSS HEIMIR Hallgrímsson has said he is using the upcoming friendly against Grenada on 16 May for players who are out of season.

Yet he was willing to make one exception to that rule in the 21-player squad announced on Tuesday.

18-year-old Jaden Umeh is technically in-season with Benfica, though he has yet to make his first-team debut for the Portuguese side, whom he joined from Cork City in August 2024.

Before the move, the attacker lined out 16 times for the Leesiders’ first team, but has been playing for Benfica’s U23 side of late as he awaits a senior breakthrough.

“We’re giving him a chance to show what he can do,” said Hallgrímsson of Umeh, the only teenager selected in Tuesday’s squad and one of nine uncapped players included.

“His talent is for everyone to see. Is he ready for the first team? It’s for him to show us that. He has been fast-tracked, given his age and lack of experience in the first team.

“It’s also correct because all these players probably before didn’t, or some of them might not have believed that they would be called up. So, just [being] given the chance might fast-forward their next steps, and they will push even more at the clubs and do better because they seem to have a chance to be in the squad and that they are close to it. So I think it’s a win-win for us and also for the players.”

Umeh, who was born in Cork and is of Nigerian descent, already has two caps for Ireland U21s, whose manager Jim Crawford will link up with Hallgrímsson and co for this camp in the absence of another coach, Paddy McCarthy, as the game clashes with his duties as Crystal Palace assistant manager.

“He is just a natural goalscorer,” Hallgrímsson added. “I think that is one thing that he has, and he has physicality as well. Even though he is young, he has physicality that he can bring into the squad. And then, just individual talent, dribbling skills, especially going forward. It is interesting for us to work with him over the next week.”

And does Hallgrímsson believe Umeh is close to making a first-team breakthrough at Benfica, or might he need to go on loan next season?

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“From the talks with Benfica, he is really highly [regarded]. We will see. He’s in a good club, a developmental club and normally players will go from there somewhere. I think he’s in a good club for his age. I will learn more about him when I have worked with him for a week or two.”

Perhaps inevitably, given the nature of the camp, plenty of the discussion focused on absentees as well as those included in the squad to face Grenada.

In addition to those with club commitments, Robbie Brady, Harvey Vale, Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor were among those omitted to focus on their recovery in the off-season.

Bosun Lawal, who made his Ireland debut from the bench against North Macedonia in the last window, has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Hallgrímsson lamented the Stoke City player’s absence in particular, as he was one player the manager was keen to take a closer look at.

“He would probably be one that we wanted for both camps,” he said. “We had already talked to Bosun before he got injured about both camps because he is the one we would like to fast forward, same as James Abankwah. Hopefully, he can do both camps.”

Heimir Hallgrímsson pictured speaking at Tuesday's press conference. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Victor Ozhianvuna is another exciting youngster who has been touted for a call-up, given his impressive displays for Shamrock Rovers this season.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley has been among those backing the teenager for inclusion.

And Hallgrímsson also praised the 17-year-old, but hinted that he may not be ready yet for senior international football.

“I have seen Victor play here, and I really like him. He’s a player with high potential as well, the same as other players, I don’t want to mention. But there are a lot of players with high potential.

“Normally, it would be U21s and then the first team, that would be the normal process and progress for that. But [he is] one name on our radar. Is he ready for the first team? I’m not sure, but I would like to see him with the U21s first, and he’s definitely one for the future.”

The topic of the justification (or lack thereof) for selecting League of Ireland players has been a long-running one.

Hallgrímsson was keen to stick to his out-of-season rule for this camp, but suggested there could be opportunities for domestic footballers in future, particularly if he can consolidate longstanding plans to introduce a January window for a home-based Irish squad.

“It would have been nice [for this camp], but we would be interrupting the league. I would say it is unfair to some coaches to make the decision to play without, probably, their best player.

“If they are good enough, they will be picked at some point. My answer is that we are thinking that the January camp is the one for League of Ireland players. That’s the time when the squad will be made mostly of LOI players.

“That will be the next step, to integrate them into the national team, make a platform for these players. That will be next January, and there have already been positive talks with the FAI. We will just need to work with the clubs to find the correct time to go. And find opponents, too.

“I will try to push it when I’m here because it gives us one extra camp with new faces. When I managed Iceland and Jamaica, there was always one player who would shine in those environments. From then on, they were in the first teams.

“I’m not saying that if we pick a January camp with 23 League of Ireland players, that all of them will be in the next squad. But there will always be one or two players who can shine and will be in our minds from then on.”

Bradley has been among those to criticise the idea of a January training camp in the past, and the Ireland manager accepts that the suggestion may not please everyone in the Irish football community.

“Obviously, it’s not a Fifa window, so all clubs can deny their players from being there. That’s their right. They obviously have a right to their opinion, whether it’s a clever thing to do or a silly thing.

“I can only be honest in what I think, and I’m telling you what I think. I think this is an opportunity given the calendar. I think it’s an opportunity to give these players a platform to play at a high level with the national team and prove a point to us, and the nation.”