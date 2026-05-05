Benfica forward Jaden Umeh included in 21-man Ireland squad

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON HAS named a 21-man squad for the upcoming training camp in Murcia, Spain with an international friendly against Grenada on 16 May.

In a squad picked largely from championship clubs, the one inclusion that may excite fans is 18-year-old Benfica forward Jaden Umeh. This is his first involvement with the senior squad.

Ireland head coach Heimer Hallgrímsson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The squad features seven players receiving their first senior call-ups. Goalkeeper Killian Cahill, defenders Eiran Cashin, Tayo Adaramola and Joel Bagan, midfielder Jack Moylan, and forwards Aidomo Emakhu and Jaden Umeh will all be looking to make their international debuts in Murcia.

Goalkeepers

Max O’Leary

Josh Keeley

Killian Cahill

Defenders

Dara O’Shea

Eiran Cashin

James Abankwah

Mark McGuinness

Tayo Adaramola

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Joel Bagan

Midfielders

Jayson Molumby

Jason Knight

Conor Coventry

Andrew Moran

Forwards

Adam Idah

Tom Cannon

Chiedozie Ogbene

Kasey McAteer

Millenic Alli

Aidomo Emakhu

Jack Moylan

Jaden Umeh