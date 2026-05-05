HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON HAS named a 21-man squad for the upcoming training camp in Murcia, Spain with an international friendly against Grenada on 16 May.
In a squad picked largely from championship clubs, the one inclusion that may excite fans is 18-year-old Benfica forward Jaden Umeh. This is his first involvement with the senior squad.
Ireland head coach Heimer Hallgrímsson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO
Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
The squad features seven players receiving their first senior call-ups. Goalkeeper Killian Cahill, defenders Eiran Cashin, Tayo Adaramola and Joel Bagan, midfielder Jack Moylan, and forwards Aidomo Emakhu and Jaden Umeh will all be looking to make their international debuts in Murcia.
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Benfica forward Jaden Umeh included in 21-man Ireland squad
HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON HAS named a 21-man squad for the upcoming training camp in Murcia, Spain with an international friendly against Grenada on 16 May.
In a squad picked largely from championship clubs, the one inclusion that may excite fans is 18-year-old Benfica forward Jaden Umeh. This is his first involvement with the senior squad.
Ireland head coach Heimer Hallgrímsson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
The squad features seven players receiving their first senior call-ups. Goalkeeper Killian Cahill, defenders Eiran Cashin, Tayo Adaramola and Joel Bagan, midfielder Jack Moylan, and forwards Aidomo Emakhu and Jaden Umeh will all be looking to make their international debuts in Murcia.
Goalkeepers
Max O’Leary
Josh Keeley
Killian Cahill
Defenders
Dara O’Shea
Eiran Cashin
James Abankwah
Mark McGuinness
Tayo Adaramola
Joel Bagan
Midfielders
Jayson Molumby
Jason Knight
Conor Coventry
Andrew Moran
Forwards
Adam Idah
Tom Cannon
Chiedozie Ogbene
Kasey McAteer
Millenic Alli
Aidomo Emakhu
Jack Moylan
Jaden Umeh
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Football Heimer Ireland Camp MURCIA CAMP Soccer