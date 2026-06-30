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Norway's Erling Haaland (9) celebrates after scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Take a Bow

Erling Haaland's late winner fires Norway into World Cup round of 16

Man United’s Amad Diallo had scored a brilliant equaliser for the Ivory Coast.
7.58pm, 30 Jun 2026

World Cup round of 32:

Ivory Coast 1

Norway 2

NORWAY BEAT IVORY Coast 2-1 in today’s round of 32 encounter.

Man City star Erling Haaland scored the winning goal in the 86th minute.

More to follow

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