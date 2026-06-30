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Erling Haaland's late winner fires Norway into World Cup round of 16
World Cup round of 32:
Ivory Coast 1
Norway 2
NORWAY BEAT IVORY Coast 2-1 in today’s round of 32 encounter.
Man City star Erling Haaland scored the winning goal in the 86th minute.
More to follow
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2026 world cup Ivory Coast Soccer Take a Bow Norway