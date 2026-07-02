Wallabies spring surprise with Campbell picked at 15 against Ireland

JOE SCHMIDT’S WALLABIES have sprung a selection surprise by picking Reds fullback Jock Campbell to start against Ireland in Sydney on Saturday [KO 11.10am Irish time, Virgin Media One].

With Tom Wright back from injury, it had been expected that he would take over in the number 15 shirt again after missing last autumn’s tour, but Wright is only included on the Australian bench.

31-year-old Campbell will get his fifth cap for the Wallabies and feature for the first time since November 2022.

Meanwhile, goal-kicking Brumbies scrum-half Ryan Lonergan will make his first Test start in the number nine shirt for Schmidt’s side, with Reds out-half Carter Gordon partnering him in the halfbacks.

28-year-old Lonergan will be earning his sixth cap for Australia, while Gordon has beaten off the competition of Force playmaker Ben Donaldson, who is on the bench.

There is another somewhat unexpected selection with Josh Nasser picked at hooker ahead of Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Billy Pollard.

In the Wallabies second row, Jeremy Williams teams up with the relatively inexperienced Reds lock Josh Canham, who gets his third international cap. Lachlan Shaw is set for his Test debut off the bench.

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Otherwise, there is a familiar look to the Wallabies selection, as Angus Bell returns at loosehead prop after his spell with Ulster, while Allan Alaalatoa continues as the starting tighthead prop.

Harry Wilson continues as captain from number eight, combining with Rob Valetini and Fraser McReight in the back row.

Len Ikitau starts at inside centre following his impressive season with Exeter, teaming up with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in the midfield. Joining Campbell in the back three are wings Max Jorgensen and Dylan Pietsch.

The Australian bench includes the returning 37-year-old loosehead James Slipper, who has been coaxed out of a short-lived international retirement, as well as the returning hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou, and livewire scrum-half Tate McDermott.



Australia (v Ireland):

15.⁠ ⁠Jock Campbell

14.⁠ ⁠Max Jorgensen

13.⁠ Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

12.⁠ ⁠Len Ikitau

11.⁠ Dylan Pietsch

10.⁠ ⁠Carter Gordon

9.⁠ ⁠Ryan Lonergan

1.⁠ ⁠Angus Bell

2.⁠ ⁠Josh Nasser

3.⁠ Allan Alaalatoa

4.⁠ ⁠Jeremy Williams

5.⁠ ⁠Josh Canham

6.⁠ ⁠Rob Valetini

7.⁠ ⁠Fraser McReight

8.⁠ ⁠Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

16.⁠ Brandon Paenga-Amosa

17.⁠ ⁠James Slipper

18.⁠ Taniela Tupou

19.⁠ Lachlan Shaw

20.⁠ Tom Hooper

21.⁠ Tate McDermott

22.⁠ Ben Donaldson

23.⁠ Tom Wright

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe [New Zealand].