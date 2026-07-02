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Rafael Leao (17) was among the Portugal goalscorers in their thumping 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. Eric Gay/AP / Alamy
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Who will win this evening's World Cup game – Croatia or Portugal?

The round of 32 tie brings together two famous veterans.
7.13am, 2 Jul 2026

AS WE MOVE through the Round of 32 fixtures, the tie of Croatia and Portugal brings together two of the three most famous veterans of the World Cup – Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair continue to battle Father Time. Modric at 40 became the oldest player to record a World Cup assist when he set up Nikola Vlasic’s winner as Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 to clinch second place in Group L. 

Ronaldo, 41, was on target twice against Uzbekistan in a 5-0 win, becoming the first player to score in six World Cups in the process, yet has looked off the pace at other times. Portugal finished second to Colombia in Group K.

A loss for either surely means a final World Cup match 

Who do you think will progress?


Poll Results:

Portugal (16)
Croatia (12)

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