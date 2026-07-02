Who will win this evening's World Cup game – Croatia or Portugal?

AS WE MOVE through the Round of 32 fixtures, the tie of Croatia and Portugal brings together two of the three most famous veterans of the World Cup – Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair continue to battle Father Time. Modric at 40 became the oldest player to record a World Cup assist when he set up Nikola Vlasic’s winner as Croatia beat Ghana 2-1 to clinch second place in Group L.

Ronaldo, 41, was on target twice against Uzbekistan in a 5-0 win, becoming the first player to score in six World Cups in the process, yet has looked off the pace at other times. Portugal finished second to Colombia in Group K.

A loss for either surely means a final World Cup match

Advertisement

Who do you think will progress?

