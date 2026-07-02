Love gets nod at 10 for All Blacks as France recall record try scorer Penaud

RUBEN LOVE HAS been given the nod to start at out-half against France as new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie named his first New Zealand side for the Nations Championship opener in Christchurch.

The 25-year-old has played only five previous Tests for the All Blacks but will start in the pivotal No.10 shirt against the French on Saturday [KO 8.10am Irish time, Virgin Media One] after a stellar Super Rugby season in which he led the Wellington Hurricanes to the championship.

Love was named alongside clubmates Cam Roigard at scrum-half and Jordie Barrett at inside-centre as Rennie looks to lean on the in-form Hurricanes backs.

“He was outstanding, so I’m sure there won’t be too many arguments,” Rennie said of selecting Love on the back of his Super Rugby form.

“He sits in amongst Cam and Jordie, which will give him a lot of comfort, combination and communication.

“He’s done a fantastic job. He’s really confident, really clear, so his ability even in meetings, running things, has been impressive.”

Rennie sprung a surprise in the back row with Waikato Chiefs’ Luke Jacobson named at openside flanker, with Auckland Blues’ Peter Lakai at blindside and captain Ardie Savea moved to No.8.

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“I suppose it’s just numbers on the back for me,” Rennie said of his loose forwards.

“We like Luke. Luke’s tough. He’ll have a real physical presence against the French and we think that’s really important. It was the area we probably discussed most.”

Two debutants are on the replacements’ bench and in line for a first Test cap — prop Xavier Numia and wing Fehi Fineanganofo, both from the Hurricanes.

Damian McKenzie got the nod at fullback with Will Jordan moved to the right wing.

Meanwhile, France have recalled their record try scorer Damian Penaud in a starting side stacked with Bordeaux-Begles players.

Players from French champions Toulouse and fellow finalists Montpellier were not available for Saturday’s clash, and head coach Fabien Galthie has opted for a Bordeaux-heavy side.

Eight Bordeaux-Begles players are in the matchday XV, including up front hooker Maxime Lamothe, prop Jefferson Poirot, and back-row forwards Pierre Bochaton and Marko Gazzotti.

Their clubmate Maxime Lucu will captain the side at scrum-half alongside Matthieu Jalibert at fly-half, with Bordeau-Begles centre Yoram Moefana and wing Penaud also selected.

Penaud is France’s leading try scorer with 40, but was left out of their Six Nations squad after being prone to what were seen as defensive blunders.

Fullback Max Spring, 25, will win his second cap and play the country of his father Sean’s birth, just as his brother Tom, of Aviron Bayonnais, did a year ago during the 2025 tour of New Zealand.

France lost that series 3-0 but again had left players at home because of club commitments.

New Zealand

15. Damian McKenzie

14. Will Jordan

13. Quinn Tupaea

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Caleb Clarke

10. Ruben Love

9. Cam Roigard

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Josh Lord

5. Sam Darry

6. Peter Lakai

7. Luke Jacobson

8. Ardie Savea (captain).

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Billy Proctor, Fehi Fineanganofo.

France

15. Max Spring

14. Damian Penaud

13. Fabien Brau-Boirie

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Theo Attissogbe

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Maxime Lucu (captain)

1. Jefferson Poirot

2. Maxime Lamothe

3. Demba Bamba

4. Hugo Auradou

5. Tom Staniforth

6. Pierre Bochaton

7. Oscar Jegou

8. Marko Gazzotti

Replacements: Barnabe Massa, Reda Wardi, Regis Montagne, Mickael Guillard, Killian Tixeront, Nolann Le Garrec, Antoine Hastoy, Nicolas Depoortere.

– © AFP 2026