This World Cup is threatening to become a classic of the genre

ARE WE NOW revelling in a classic of the genre?

For all its faults – political, societal and economic – this is a World Cup bordering on brilliant because of glorious moments at the heart of the tournament that feel like they have swept across the globe.

The faults are clear but so are the factors that offer redemption.

The knockout stages have, all of a sudden, powered a surge of historic achievement for underdogs and underachievers alike.

Former superpowers like Germany and the Netherlands continue to suffer, struggling to find their place in a new world order.

In the biggest ever World Cup those old aristocracies of the game faltered as soon as the sharp edge of competition closed in. Where once they gorged, now they merely looked bloated relics of the past.

Canada, Mexico and the United States came through their round of 32 ties with varying levels of tedium, fervour and perseverance. Crucially, they remain much more than subservient hosts and will ensure their public remains in thrall beyond the first week of July.

America will celebrate its 250th birthday on Saturday and Mauricio Pochettino has them believing their prime years are ahead.

They certainly are for 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, although he has taken his opportunity now and his performance from the start in the rampaging win over Ecuador has seen him been dubbed “Mexico’s Joy.”

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Stephen Eustáquio delivered enough warmth to see Canadians through their winter with that exquisite late finish against South Africa to help Canada reach the last 16 for the first time ever.

As that stage draws in, the reactions in cities across North America and throughout those of nations taking part makes it feel like we already have a World Cup that has engaged and intoxicated people unlike any edition of the tournament since Brazil 2014.

Qatar was condensed in every possible way. Squeezed in just before most people celebrated Christmas with the games happening within a misplaced cross of each other.

Its convenience made it feel disposable to some, yet what a truly unforgettable final it served up as France and Argentina produced one of the great showpieces. We all thought that was Lionel Messi’s crowning moment, and yet here we are again splurging on new ways to sanctify him.

Of course, he still has Pico Lopes and Cape Verde to contend with in Miami on Friday. Their story has travelled and scattered just like its diaspora, it is one that could truly catapult this edition into World Cup folklore should they maintain their unbeaten record and dump the reigning world champions out.

Perhaps the greatest moment in Paraguayan football history.@ElMengem has got something special in store for you this week… 👀 pic.twitter.com/M1VXMaY7Jp — COPA90 (@Copa90) June 30, 2026

What is happening makes you feel as though anything is possible.

The last few weeks have made it feel like Qatar and Russia took place in such a heavily curated environment that you were simply interacting with a modern exhibition of sportswashing.

Of course, there are stains from the last three weeks that will remain and cannot be absolved simply because of the manic joy that has swept through Mexico and Paraguay, or the fervour which Norway fans have travelled throughout the United States, quite literally rowing in behind their team as they won a first knockout game since.

Paraguay’s renaissance after an opening day hammering by the United States might not yet be complete – they’ve a clash with France to come – but the scenes of joy around the Boston Stadium after their penalty shootout win over Germany were replicated along the streets of Asunción. Their president, Santiago Peña, even signed a special decree declaring 30 June a national holiday.

Tragedy also followed events in Mexico City following the country’s triumph – England arrive to the Azteca later this week – when it was confirmed that at least four people died during the city’s celebrations. As detailed by AFP, three people suffocated to death at the heart of massive crowds — a 19-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman.

A 30-year-old man also died in an epileptic crisis. The Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, expressed “our solidarity and support” for the victim’s families.

Other supporters, like Cape Verde, Ivory Coast (who Erling Haaland scored a late winner against to set up a clash with Brazil) DR Congo and, of course, Iran have not been afforded such opportunity.

The travel ban and restrictions on those from within certain countries attending means we are denied the fullest experience of shared cultures at this World Cup. The population of DR Congo is 116 million people yet for their game with England in Atlanta on Wednesday they were outnumbered by a ration of 90:10.

There were three small pockets of blue amid the red and white and for 75 minutes they dared to believe they would witness their greatest moment on this stage.

Gilbert Mora (centre) of Mexico. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Then, just like Norway and Brazil, England were able to show enough perseverance to get the rewards courtesy of Harry Kane’s quality.

So far, France are the only side to find a rhythmic state that looks effortless and deadly in equal measure. But England and Thomas Tuchel found a way to win and surely that can only strengthen their belief.

Leaving the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, a couple of hours after full-time, England supporters had been able to commander some of the bars within walking distance of one of the most fan-friendly grounds in the tournament.

The Irish Exit – it would be great if we could even arrive at this level – was the closest bar rammed with delirious fans continuing their Wonderwall sing along.

It’s a timeless hit that could become a soundtrack for a classic of the World Cup genre.