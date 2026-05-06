FAI's new director of football vows not to let Irish-eligible players slip the net

THE FAI INTENDS to adopt a more aggressive approach to recruiting players who were not born in the country but are eligible to play for Ireland.

That is according to the association’s new director of football, John Martin, who cited the example of Liverpool’s Conor Bradley as one who got away from the system.

Tyrone man Bradley, 22, has emerged as a prominent Premier League player but although he was on Ireland’s radar, Northern Ireland capped him in 2021 and he now has 30 caps.

In his role overseeing Irish football, Martin stressed on Wednesday that he will make it one of his top priorities that eligible players cannot slip through the net so easily.

“Easy one, isn’t he?” he said of Bradley. “Fantastic player and you hear second-hand stuff that he is a [Republic of] Ireland fan. Asking the question is the bare minimum we should be doing, whether they are based in Northern Ireland, Germany or the UK.”

Advertisement

In February, Chelsea prospect Chris Atherton delivered a blow to the North, whom he had represented at youth level, by declaring for the Republic.

It was a coup, and asked if the FAI needs to be more aggressive in their recruitment of players, Martin said: “If they are eligible for us, yeah, for sure. It is not specific to the north but we have to make sure we are doing our job.

“We know there are kids out there who want to play for Ireland who haven’t been approached in the past. That’s not right. It’s making sure we have a presence and we understand all the players available to us, and that they are being monitored and tracked.

“That is something we need to be better at. You don’t want to lose out on a player that wants to play for us. We can’t have that.”

Meanwhile, Martin has confirmed that John O’Shea is on the verge of signing a new deal to stay on as Ireland assistant. But while he hopes to also keep Paddy McCarthy on the staff, he expects the well-regarded Crystal Palace coach will be in demand.

“Paddy will be part of our team until the point that maybe someone takes him away from us,” said Martin. “As it stands, he will be staying on but we’ll sit down properly at the end of Palace’s season. He’s huge for us.”

The FAI is close to appointing two new ‘lead coaches’ at Ireland underage level to work alongside James Scott, Keith O’Halloran and John Cotter. Three other coaches will partner up with Richie Smith and Mark Connors in a fluid pool of 10 working across the various youth international teams.

Former Ireland manager Brian Kerr said recently that Damien Duff should have a role with underage Ireland sides.

“I’d rather not go into names (of who has been interviewed) but I’m a big fan of what he did at Shelbourne. What he did was phenomenal,” said Martin.

“I joined the league as a player in 1997 and I think it’s the best achievement, winning that league with Shelbourne. He has a huge amount to offer the game. It will be interesting to see where his next move will be.”

Martin suggested that Heimir Hallgrimsson’s wish for a camp and international friendlies with League of Ireland players could be accommodated – but in May. The Ireland boss wants to do it next January, but will face resistance again from club managers. A tweak in the league calendar next year may be looked at.

Martin has no plans to “mandate and force through” the divisive calendar year at grassroots and amateur level, but will work with stakeholders who are keen to switch.