Jon Rahm eligible for Ryder Cup in Adare after European Tour deal

JON RAHM HAS reached a deal with the European Tour that will allow him to retain his membership and remain eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

In an agreement similar to that signed by eight other LIV golfers in February, the Spaniard will pay all outstanding fines for playing in events that clashed with European Tour tournaments.

The tour is now known as the DP World Tour.

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Two-time major winner Rahm has been punished for three conflicting events this season, and has around £2 million in fines outstanding since he joined the Saudi breakaway circuit in 2023.

In exchange for securing conditional releases for 2026, Rahm has also said he will play in agreed European Tour events for the remainder of this year.

“The DP World Tour and Jon Rahm have come to an agreement on conditional releases to play in conflicting tournaments on LIV Golf during the remainder of its 2026 season,” said a DP World Tour spokesman.

“This involves payment of all outstanding fines accrued from 2024 to date, along with participation in agreed DP World Tour tournaments (outside the majors) in the remainder of the 2026 season.”

The 31-year-old, who made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018, was a captain’s pick for the 2025 tournament at Bethpage Black, won by the European team.

In March, Rahm accused the DP World Tour of “extorting players” as he explained why he had not signed a deal to settle his fines for playing.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund said last week it was withdrawing its multi-billion-dollar backing of LIV Golf at the end of the season, plunging the future of the tour into doubt.

– © AFP 2026