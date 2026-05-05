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Bordeaux Begles attack coach Noel McNamara. James Crombie/INPHO
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McNamara extends Bordeaux Bègles contract until 2029

The Clare-native is in his third season as the reigning Champions Cup holders’ attack coach.
9.19pm, 5 May 2026
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FORMER IRELAND U20 head coach Noel McNamara has extended his contract with Bordeaux Bègles until 2029. 

The Clare-native is in his third season as the reigning Champions Cup holders’ attack coach.

He helped to guide the French side back to the European showpiece at the weekend, beating Bath to book their final berth against Leinster. 

The back-to-back Top 14 runners-up are currently sitting sixth, just inside the play-off spots, in their domestic league. 

McNamara had previously worked in the Leinster development pipeline for a decade, finishing as academy manager.

He delivered an U20 Six Nations grand slam during his time in charge of Ireland before departing to work in South Africa with the Sharks until 2023. 

The Bordeaux Bègles press release hailed McNamara’s rugby vision and enthusiasm as being widely praised by the playing squad. 

He previously penned a contract extension in November 2024, which was to run until next year. 

Fellow coaches Shaun Sowerby, Jean-Baptiste Poux, and Aurélien Cologni have also extended their deals until 2029.

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