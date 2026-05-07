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Departed: Dave Brailsford. Alamy Stock Photo
marginal gains

Dave Brailsford leaves role as director at Manchester United

The 62-year-old played a key role before and after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his minority takeover of the club in 2024.
11.53am, 7 May 2026

DAVE BRAILSFORD IS no longer a director at Manchester United, a filing by the Premier League club has confirmed.

The 62-year-old played a key role before and after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his minority takeover of the club in February 2024, which saw him step down as team principal of the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team.

But it emerged last June that Brailsford’s role at the club would be scaled back as part of a reshuffle that saw him return to his role as director of sport for the wider Ineos group.

The break from United was formalised on April 30, a document on Companies House published on Thursday confirmed, with Brailsford’s role as director of the club terminated.

He was appointed as a director on February 19, 2024 and United finished 15th, losing the Europa League final, in his only full season with the club.

United currently sit third in the Premier League standings having secured Champions League qualification with three matches to spare.

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