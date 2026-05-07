'They could field five teams': Cleary says injuries don't lessen Killarney task

JOHN CLEARY SAYS that Kerry’s injury list won’t make them any less formidable opponents as Cork chase the “ultimate reward” of a drought-quenching Munster title.

It’s been 14 years since the Rebels last lifted provincial silverware. The only previous famine to last longer was the 15 years between 1928 and 1943.

Having restored their Division 1 status after a decade out of the top flight, Cork carry greater optimism into Sunday’s final. Kerry’s injury issues would seem to feed that feeling.

Jack O’Connor deemed it unlikely that any of Seán O’Shea, Joe O’Connor, Shane Ryan, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Paul Murphy, Dylan Geaney, or Graham O’Sullivan will be available. Another All-Star, Tom O’Sullivan, has recently been added to the treatment list.

When asked if such uncertainty around the Kerry team made it more difficult to prepare, Cleary replied: “Not really.

“We know Kerry are going to have a formidable team down there. You’re not All-Ireland champions, you don’t have the junior, intermediate, and senior club titles in the bag, and was it five minor titles they won in a row, without having an abundance of players.

“They could field five teams and there mightn’t be an awful lot of difference between a lot of them, so they’re going to have a formidable team out there. They always have.

“They’re going to be extremely hard to beat. They’re All-Ireland champions and we’re going down into their home. It’s going to be a tough task, but one we’re looking forward to.”

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Cork haven’t won a Munster title since 2012 and last beat Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium in 1995.



“We’ve put in a hard shift now and this would be the ultimate reward really,” said Cleary.

“None of the lads have a Munster medal. For the hardcore Cork football public as well, it would be fantastic.

“But look, we’re looking at it as just another game. It’s 15-on-15 and whatever happens after that will happen.”

Cork did overturn Kerry in the 2020 semi-final and pushed them to extra-time again last year.

“Last year was one that we could have won,” said Cleary. “We got a couple of unfortunate decisions, but it was very, very close. Kerry just about got over the line.

Joe O'Connor celebrates Kerry's Munster SFC semi-final victory last year. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“We could have won it, maybe not should have won it, and you’d be disappointed in that.

“They’re gone now. This is the first full year of the new rules, where everybody is able to start the season prepared for the new rules and put them into practice. So what went on in the past won’t have any great relevance to what will happen next Sunday.

“But it gives a small bit of credence that if we do play well, we mightn’t be that far away.”

Cleary played in Cork victories at Fitzgerald Stadium in 1987, ‘89, and ‘93, as well as winning a Munster minor final at the Killarney venue.

The Leesiders also won the pre-season McGrath Cup there in January, but Cleary noted that will have “no bearing” on Sunday.

“It’s only a stone’s throw down the road, so Cork football people look forward to going to Killarney and will love going there again,” he added.

“We’re just hoping again that as many people as possible can travel to Killarney to support us because it could mean a lot coming down the home straight.”

For Cleary, there has been incremental improvement each year since taking charge in April 2022.

“Our panel has been building slowly and getting stronger in the last couple of years. We’ll have injuries, every team has injuries, but we’re in as good a position as we possibly could be.”

Cork's Seán Walsh contests a kick-out against Joe O'Connor of Kerry. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Ultimately, he expects the kick-out contest to dictate the outcome.

“All games now are around the kick-outs and the breaking ball in midfield. And then if you get your chances, it’s to take them.

“Our conversion rate, we’ve improved that an awful lot this year. Particularly against the top teams like Kerry, when you get your chances, you have to take them. That’s what we’ll be hoping to do.”