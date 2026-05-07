Liverpool alter their future ticket pricing plans after backlash from supporters

LIVERPOOL HAVE ALTERED their future ticket pricing plans after a supporter backlash.

The club announced in March that general admission tickets would rise with inflation for the next three seasons, after supporters’ groups had petitioned for a freeze.

Fans have staged protests over the planned approach, and the Reds have now revised plans.

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“Following further dialogue with its Supporters Board, the club can now confirm an inflationary increase of three per cent to general admission tickets for season 2026-27, followed by a price freeze for season 2027-28,” a club statement issued on Thursday morning read.

“Further discussions will take place with the Supporters Board for future seasons.

“The club and Supporters Board will use the certainty of these seasons to seek longer-term alternative solutions across the game and explore commercial ideas with the Supporters Board in an attempt to avoid future ticket price increases and address issues around affordability and accessibility for future generations.”

The Spirit of Shankly fans’ group responded to the news by stating: “We welcome the decision that Liverpool FC will no longer proceed with its previously announced three-year ticket-pricing model.

“Following supporter protests at a locked-in multi-year deal and conversations with the Supporters’ Board over the past few days, the club has pledged a new proposal that will allow us to examine thoroughly long-term solutions surrounding fan affordability and access.

“We understand disappointment at next season’s increase in ticket prices will remain for some, but there will be none the season after and we want to assure fans we will continue talks with the club and do our best to find other ways to prevent future rises.

“Our matchday culture has also been top of the agenda recently and again, SOS, as part of the Supporters’ Board, will work to protect it.

“We would like to thank those at LFC who have listened to us and engaged with us, not all club hierarchies would have done the same. And we look forward to working with them to find future paths that benefit all.”