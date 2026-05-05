Beirne, Farrell, Jager, Kleyn and Nash all ruled out of Munster's trip to Connacht

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Tadhg Beirne, Tom Farrell, Oli Jager, Jean Kleyn and Calvin Nash will all miss Saturday’s URC trip to face Connacht.

Clayton McMillan is dealing with a lengthy injury list ahead of the crunch URC derby, with fifth-place Munster on 51 points, and Connacht (ninth) on 44 points.

Beirne is sidelined with a knee injury, while Farrell is ruled out with a shoulder problem.

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Kleyn (biceps), Nash (hamstring) and Jager (head) are also ruled out, with no timeline on their return provided.

In better news, Jack Crowley is available after overcoming a leg problem, while Fineen Wycherley has returned to training following a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Roman Salanoa played 20 minutes as a replacement for Munster A in Friday’s win over Connacht Eagles and moved a step closer to first team action.