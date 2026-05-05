Wales rugby great Leigh Halfpenny announces retirement

WALES FULL-BACK LEIGH Halfpenny has announced that he will retire at the end of the season, bringing down the curtain on a career spanning nearly two decades.

The 37-year-old won the last of his 101 caps in 2023. He also made four Test appearances across three British and Irish Lions tours, winning player of the series in the 2013 triumph over Australia.

Halfpenny has had two spells at Cardiff and also played for Toulon, Scarlets, Crusaders, and Harlequins.

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“It’s always going to be difficult to walk away, but the time feels right as I reflect back on a career I’m grateful for,” he said on social media.

Halfpenny, who will end his career at Cardiff, said playing for Wales had been his “childhood dream”.

“To wear the Wales jersey meant everything to me, and to have the privilege of playing 101 times, including at three Rugby World Cups, is something I still struggle to put into words.”

Cardiff Rugby life president Gareth Edwards said Halfpenny would go down as one of rugby’s greatest players.

“He is someone I have admired, respected, and enjoyed watching over the years, and even more so as a player from Cardiff,” he said.

“Off the pitch, his personality also makes him such a likeable young man. He is so humble and always has time for people, even in the chaos sometimes brought by his stature in the game.”

Last week, fellow Welsh rugby icon George North announced his rugby retirement.

– © AFP 2026