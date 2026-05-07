Ulster and Stormers name teams for URC clash

ULSTER HAVE NAMED their side that meet The DHL Stormers on Friday night in the URC (Affidea Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm).

The main news of Angus Bell returning from a foot injury to take his place at loosehead prop. Another prop in Scott Wilson also has made it back to the matchday squad.

James McCormick, Charlie Irvine, Ethan McIlroy and Werner Kok also return to Richie Murphy’s starting fifteen.

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Irvine will partner captain Iain Henderson in the second row.

There is one change to the back row this weekend, with Irish international Cormac Izuchukwu moving to blindside flanker. Ireland international flanker, Nick Timoney, and number eight, Juarno Augustus, retain their spots from last week.

Meanwhile, The Stormers will be led out by Deon Fourie. He deputises for the usual captain Ruhan Nel, who is injured.

Ulster

Michael Lowry, Werner Kok, Ethan McIlroy, Jude Postlethwaite, Zac Ward, Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Angus Bell, James McCormick, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Charlie Irvine, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Juarno Augustus.

Replacements:

Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, Bryn Ward, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Wilhelm De Klerk

Stormers

Warrick Gelant, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Imad Khan; Ntuthuko Mchunu, André-Hugo Venter, Sazi Sandi, Adré Smith, Ruben van Heerden, Deon Fourie, Ben-Jason Dixon, Evan Roos.

Replacements:

Paul de Villiers, Oli Kebble, Zachary Porthen, Connor Evans, Hacjivah Dayimani, Keke Morabe, Stefan Ungerer, Jurie Matthee.