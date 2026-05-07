Waterford, Down, Clare and Armagh stars win POTM awards

DOWN CAPTAIN ODHRAN Murdock has been named as the PwC GAA/GPA Gaelic football Player of the Month for April following his role in the county’s Ulster Championship win vs Donegal.

Murdoch scored three points as the Mourne men beat Jim McGuinness’ heavily fancied side in the competition’s quarter final. Down’s Ulster journey came to an end last weekend, however, as they were ruthlessly dismantled by Armagh in the following round.

Waterford’s Stephen Bennett picked up the hurling award in a month that saw the forward score a total of 4-22 against Clare and Tipperary in the opening rounds of the Munster Hurling Championship.

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He bagged 1-10 against Tipperary to secure a draw that keeps The Déise’s hopes alive heading into this weekend’s game against Cork.

Clare’s Lorna McNamara and Armagh’s Blaithin Mackin picked up the camogie and ladies football awards, respectively.

McNamara was in superb form as Clare beat Dublin in the Centra Camogie League Division 1B Final, notching 2-6 of the Banner’s 3-11 total, while Mackin scored four points, including a superb two-pointer as Armagh opened their TG4 Ulster Senior Championship with a win against Donegal.

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