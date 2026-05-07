Panini and Fifa’s partnership to end after 2030 World Cup

PANINI WORLD CUP sticker albums will become a thing of the past following the centenary finals in 2030 after Fifa announced a new partnership on Thursday.

The Fifa association with Panini already stretches back more than 50 years, with the first World Cup sticker book published ahead of the 1970 finals in Mexico, and will have reached 60 years by 2030.

However, Fifa announced on Thursday that it had extended its agreement with Fanatics to cover collectibles, to include Fifa tournaments and events from 2031.

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The sticker albums were hugely popular, with one completed 1970 album selling for over £10,000 (€12,000) in 2017.

FIFA and Fanatics expand wide-ranging relationship to include historic exclusive collectibles agreement (trading cards, stickers and trading card games) 🗞️🔗👉https://t.co/5UotCuJ5xq pic.twitter.com/jzuFY9B1rI — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) May 7, 2026

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said: “Across the sports landscape, we see that Fanatics are driving massive innovation in collectibles that provides fans with a new, meaningful way to engage with their favourite teams and with their favourite players.

“So, from Fifa’s point of view, we can globalise that fan engagement precisely thanks to our global tournament portfolio. And this provides another important commercial revenue stream that we channel back, as always, into the game, into football.”

Fanatics chief executive Michael Rubin added: “This is truly a historic day in our company’s history.

“Global football is the biggest growth opportunity in sports, and when you combine the power of FIFA with the innovation and entrepreneurial backbone of Fanatics, together we’re poised to elevate storytelling and collectibles around the game in a way that’s never been seen before.”

Panini agreed a deal with Fifa in December 2023 to remain as its exclusive partner for official stickers, trading cards, trading-card games and digital collectibles which covered this summer’s World Cup, the 2030 tournament and the 2027 Women’s World Cup, in addition to other Fifa tournaments and events.

Panini has been contacted for comment.