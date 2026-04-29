Welsh rugby icon George North to retire

WELSH RUGBY GREAT George North will retire from playing at the end of the season, having “been able to live out my childhood dream”.

The 34-year-old had already retired from the international arena in 2024 after playing a major role in a golden era for Wales.

The former Northampton and Ospreys star scored 47 tries in 121 Tests, from 2010-24, helping Wales win the Six Nations title four times, achieving the Grand Slam on two of those occasions.

He has been playing for French second-tier side Provence in the past two seasons, although injury has restricted his availability.

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His debut for Provence was delayed by months when he ruptured his Achilles in his final Test for Wales, against Italy, in March 2024.

“I want to let you know that at the end of the season, I will be retiring. For me, it’s the right time,” North said in a video on social media.

“I have been able to live out my childhood dream for many seasons, playing with some of the best players, coaches, and staff.”

North’s Wales career began in spectacular fashion in 2010 as he scored a brace of tries on his debut against world champions South Africa.

At the age of 18 years and 214 days, he became Wales’ youngest try scorer.

The following year, he played in the first of four World Cups, where he became the youngest try scorer in the tournament’s history at 19 years and 166 days.

North, who played as a wing or centre, was also selected for two Lions tours (2013/17), appearing in three Tests, scoring two tries.

North, married to two-time track cycling world champion Becky James, said he was unsure what his next project would be, but he is “excited where that journey takes me”.

– © AFP 2026