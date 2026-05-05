LEO CULLEN’S COMMENTS that the media “love throwing the boot into” Leinster were discussed on today’s episode of Rugby Weekly Extra for The 42 subscribers.

Speaking after the province booked their place in the Champions Cup final with a 29-25 defeat of Toulon on Saturday, Cullen used his post-match press conference to hit out at media coverage of his team.

Those comments were discussed by Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman on today’s podcast.

“I thought it was very wilful from him,” Kinsella said.

“He’s got this family background in PR, he knows the game, he’s not an idiot. If he says something like that, it’s rare, but it’s definitely got a purpose behind it.”

“I personally don’t think it was just him losing the plot. And, yeah, he’s obviously under big pressure, but I still think there’s a strategic element to it probably. I’m not sure exactly what, I have a few different theories around it, but he’s not just coming in there and popping off because he was stressed. He was stressed definitely. I mean, you can see him in the coaching box when Toulon made that break, I’d say it is a horrible moment where everyone else’s hearts are in their mouths.”

“I definitely think it was pre-planned,” Jackman said.

“It was very South African, as in it was very Rassie (Erasmus). And it was very GAA. Declan Darcy, who’s there as performance coach for four years, I wouldn’t be surprised if he is some way involved in this.

“I don’t think any of those lads (the media) have really gone after Leinster at all. Maybe Leo perceives it, or maybe he just wants to create a narrative, and he’s absolutely entitled to do that.”

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“I genuinely don’t think it’s actually fair,” Jackman added.

“I genuinely don’t think the media have been really hard on Leinster. Like, they lost last weekend to Treviso, so did he want us to roll out the red carpet?

“If Leinster were unbeaten this season and he was being criticised, I would understand, even though we have a choice whether we like that style of play or not, we can always debate that as pundits.

“The other thing I would argue and say is the juggernaut stuff, Leinster are a juggernaut. Leo can try and play the poor mouth, but he knows, well I hope he does, but the reality is I think the four juggernauts in the European Cup this year, pre-tournament, were Bath, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Leinster. La Rochelle are in transition. Toulon are in transition. Northampton are a very good young side, but they don’t have the squad depth, they don’t spend as much money as Bath.

“And Leinster have gone toe-to-toe with the juggernauts, absolutely, but they should be going toe-to-toe with them. And loads of Leinster fans believe Leo, that they’re underdogs, and that they’re not the same level, and that’s absolutely brilliant. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but we also can decide whether we agree with or not.”

In discussing the coverage of last year’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton Saints, Cullen pointed to a questionable turnover penalty won by Henry Pollock in the closing stages under the Saints’ post, as well as a potential penalty try for Leinster when Alex Coles stripped the ball illegally from Josh van der Flier.

“I didn’t think that the referee cost Leinster the match against Northampton last year,” Jackman said.

Leinster were stunned Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“Honestly, and having watched it back four or five times, I thought it was a master game plan from Northampton that executed incredibly well, and Leinster also made errors in terms of selection and in terms of execution. So that’s it. And in the end it could have went either way, sure, but I thought Leinster being at home in Croke Park and the advantage that has, I certainly couldn’t come out and go, ‘What an achievement, Leinster losing to Northampton’.”

”The siege mentality worked brilliantly for them around the URC (last season),” Kinsella added.

“It really suited them. Joe McCarty, didn’t he say, ‘We know you guys hate us’.

“That’s definitely how they’re going to frame this. The bookies have Bordeaux as seven-point favourites. Everyone’s been raving about Bordeaux and their brilliant play.

“You know Leinster are going to build that mentality of no one thinks we can win this, everyone’s written us off, the media hate us. And that works. It’s simple human psychology, it works really well. So I would say that this is part of that.

“I’d say some players will see through that, but let’s not forget there are players who’ve had a little snipe as well. (Dan) Sheehan in a few times, and well within his rights, that people write them off, or people don’t want us to succeed. I’m paraphrasing, but he’s definitely said that a few times with Ireland and Leinster, and McCarthy, we have him on the record as saying that.

“So it does help. It’s a great position for Leinster to be in. Like, the way people are talking about Bordeaux is that this is an absolute juggernaut which is unbeatable, just give the ball to Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and listen, maybe it’ll work out that way if Leinster are loose, but I think they have a cracking chance of beating them in the final if all those excellent players that Leinster have, that brilliant squad they have, if they turn up on the occasion in Bilbao with that nice bit of history behind them as well, and they don’t have that flurry of indiscipline, or they don’t switch off for a few minutes at the end, they have a great chance of beating them.

“So I think his comments were highly entertaining, and it’s been a great discussion point, but I think it’s transparent enough, and Cullen knows that as well.”

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