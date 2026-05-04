Denis Buckley to leave Connacht after 17 years

EXPERIENCED PROP DENIS Buckley will leave Connacht at the end of this season, the province have announced.

The 35-year-old will end a 17-year association with his home province and departs as the club’s second most capped player ever, with 275 appearances, after John Muldoon (327).

Buckley joined Connacht’s academy in 2009 and made his senior debut in September 2011, coming off the bench against Benetton Treviso in the PRO12.

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The Roscommon native was part of the squad that won the Guinness PRO12 in 2016, and was twice named in the PRO14/URC Team of the Season.

“After 17 incredible years, the time has come for me to move on from Connacht Rugby,” Buckley said in a statement.

“It’s hard to put into words what this place has meant to me. From pulling on the jersey for my first cap against Treviso in 2011 or to reaching 275 caps and becoming the second most capped player in the club’s history, every moment has been a privilege. To be part of this club’s journey and to share the pitch with so many great teammates, coaches, and staff has been something I’ll always be proud of.

“A huge thank you to everyone behind the scenes who keep the wheels turning, and to the fans who have supported us through the highs and the lows — your passion never goes unnoticed, and it means more than you know. I’d like to extend a special thank you to Creggs RFC — not only for introducing me to the game, but for the constant support behind the scenes, from my early days in underage and Connacht development squads right through my career.

“Most importantly, I want to thank my family for their constant support through every challenge and milestone along the way. And to my wife Gillie — thank you for everything you’ve sacrificed, for your patience, and for being such a steady support. I’m so excited for what the future holds for us, especially with the recent arrival of our beautiful daughter, Clodagh.

“As for what’s next, I’m still exploring potential opportunities, and I’ll make an announcement on my future in the coming weeks. Whatever happens, I’ll always look back on my time here with huge pride and gratitude.

“Connacht will always be home.”