Dos Santos injury-time goal rescues point for Derry City against Galway

Derry City 1

Galway United 1

Simon Collins reports from Celtic Park

PORTUGUESE WINGER KEVIN Dos Santos netted his first goal for Derry City in the 92nd minute against Galway United, extending the Brandywell club’s unbeaten run to six matches.

It was a sublime finish by the former Atletico Ottawa man who was introduced as an 87th-minute substitute and was one of the few moments of quality in the match.

James Clarke, who netted the first ever goal at Celtic Park in the 1-0 win over Shamrock Rovers on their last game at the home of Derry GAA, bundled the ball into his own net just before the half-time break. Galway, who defeated Derry 2-1 at Eamonn Deacy Park last month, were on course to leapfrog their hosts in the table until Dos Santos’ late intervention.

Tiernan Lynch made three changes to the team held 1-1 at Bohemians. Cameron Dummigan replaced the suspended Adam O’Reilly for his first start of the season. Ben Doherty was back in the starting line-up for Brandon Fleming while Dipo Akinyemi replaced Josh Thomas up front.

John Caulfield made five changes from the team which fought back from 2-0 down to earn a draw against St Pat’s on Friday night.

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Chances were at a premium in a disjointed first half. While Derry dominated possession, their best chance came from a corner kick when Patrick McClean headed into the hands of Evan Watts.

Derry’s back three were almost caught out twice by a long ball upfield. On the first occasion McClean, who had played Frantz Pierrot onside, managed to make a timely block. When Fracely Lomboto chased another long punt upfield Eddie Beach quickly left his goal to save at his feet.

James Clarke came so close to opening the scoring with an exceptional effort that sparked the game to life. It was an outrageous effort as Clarke brought down Darragh Markey’s cross just inside the 18 yard box. With his back to goal the Meath man turned and volleyed towards the top corner, but Watts made an excellent save, turning the shot behind.

Against the run of play Galway took the lead as Killian Brouder’s cross from the right was flicked on by Aaron Bolger, deflected off Clarke’s shoulder and somehow crept past Eddie Beach at his near post. It was a goal which summed up a first half devoid of any real quality.

Two minutes into the second half, Pierrot sent Lomboto through on goal with McClean and Doherty for company, the striker’s low effort was saved by Beach.

Less than 30 seconds later Clarke raced toward the goal, but Watts saved his strike at the near post as the game became stretched.

Derry huffed and puffed and Markey tried his luck with a curling strike from 14 yards but it failed to trouble Watts with five minutes remaining. Substitute Henry Rylah headed narrowly over from Duffy’s inswinging free-kick from the right but time was quickly running out for the home side.

Two minutes into stoppage time Dos Santos showed composure to make space inside the box and curled the ball past Watts into the corner for the equaliser.

Duffy’s downward header went agonisingly past the wrong side of the post moments later from Rylah’s cross as Derry pressed for an unlikely winner.

It wasn’t to be as both teams settled for a share of the spoils: Derry’s unbeaten run stretches to six games, and Galway now have four consecutive draws.

Derry City: Beach, Cotter, Stott, P McClean, Doherty; Winchester (Duffy 57), Olayinka, Dummigan (Rylah 75); Markey (Dos Santos 87), Akinyemi (Thomas 57), Clarke.

Galway United: Watts, Barratt, Keohane (Wolfe 88), Brouder, Bolger (Piesold 69), Lomboto (McCormack 61), Hurley, Facchineri (McCarthy 69), Williams, Devitt, Pierrot (Walsh 61).

Referee: Alan Patchel (Dublin).